 Korea University business school's accrediation renewed by AACSB
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 10:59
Korea University's business school building [KOREA UNIVERSITY]

Korea University’s business school has earned accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) for five consecutive review rounds.
 
Since first receiving AACSB accreditation in 2005 for its undergraduate, graduate and MBA programs, the school has successfully maintained the honor, which is awarded every five years, across five consecutive cycles.
 

AACSB is a nonprofit, U.S.-based professional and accreditation organization. Established in 1916 as the American Assembly of Collegiate Schools of Business, it accredits business schools worldwide.
 
Accreditation results fall into three categories: 6-year Accreditation, Conditional Accreditation and Revocation of Accreditation. Korea University achieved the highest level, the 6-year Accreditation.
 
Starting with the latest cycle, the accreditation period was extended from five to six years.
 
The AACSB review team recognized Korea University for its clear management strategies, strong industry collaboration, specialized MBA tracks and data- and technology-driven Master of Science in Business Analytics programs.
 
“Korea University is the only higher education institution in Korea to receive AACSB accreditation for five consecutive rounds across all levels — undergraduate, graduate and MBA,” said Kim Eon-soo, dean of Korea University Business School. “We will do our best to strengthen our position as a global business hub, as the first domestic university to achieve such a milestone.”
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
