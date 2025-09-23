 Unist outlines Vision 2050 plans for AI research hub
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 15:55 Updated: 23 Sep. 2025, 17:38
Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology President Park Chong-rae announces the university's visions for 2050 during a vision proclamation ceremony on Sept. 23. [ULSAN NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY]

Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology (Unist) announced plans for 2050, aiming to lead research in nationally important technologies and become an AI hub of the Ulsan, Busan and South Gyeongsang regions.  
 
Unist held a Vision 2050 Proclamation Ceremony at its campus in Ulju County, Ulsan, on Tuesday, to outline its long-term goals.  
 

"Science and technology are the key to solving grand challenges faced by humanity," said Park Chong-rae, president of Unist. "Our vision for 2050 isn't just a proclamation, but a promise that must be fulfilled for future generations."
 
According to Unist, it aims to benefit humanity by building a highly connected knowledge network, becoming a global research hub and creating a sustainable net-zero campus.  
 
The university especially aims to take a leading role in developing technologies considered strategically important at the national level.
 
One area it will focus on is AI research and helping to integrate AI into local industries. Being based in Ulsan, the university aims to work closely with Ulsan as well as nearby Busan and South Gyeongsang to create an AI hub.  
 
In Ulsan, it will help bring AI into the shipbuilding, energy and mobility industries. For South Gyeongsang, it will do so for the aerospace and defense industries. For Busan, it will focus on marine sciences, logistics and cryptocurrency.  
 
In line with such plans, Unist has been building partnerships with various universities and organizations in the regions.  
 
Unist signed a memorandum of understanding with Pukyong National University, Ulsan Techno Park and Busan Techno Park on Sept. 16 to open the Marine, Fisheries & AI Convergence Co-Research Center at the national university's campus in Nam District, Busan.  
 
The four will take part in joint research projects in fields that merge marine sciences and AI, and also operate relevant graduate degree programs.  
 
Following the vision proclamation ceremony, Unist will also hold a ceremony to celebrate its 18th anniversary on Thursday at its campus.  
 

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
