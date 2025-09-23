International students in Korea surpass 300,000
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 16:23 Updated: 23 Sep. 2025, 17:39
The number of international students currently enrolled in universities or language schools in Korea has surpassed 300,000 for the first time.
According to monthly data released by the Korea Immigration Service under the Ministry of Justice, the number of international students reached 305,329 in August.
The “Study Korea 300K Project,” launched by the Ministry of Education in 2023 with the aim of attracting 300,000 international students by 2027, has surpassed the mark early.
By visa type, 225,769 students were enrolled under the D-2 visa for university degree programs, 79,500 students held the D-4-1 visa for Korean language training, and 60 students were on the D-4-7 visa for foreign language training.
By nationality, Vietnamese students accounted for the largest share at 107,807 or 35.3 percent, followed by Chinese students at 86,179, Uzbek students at 18,155, Mongolian students at 17,870 and Nepalese students at 15,515.
The number of international students has been steadily increasing for four consecutive years, rising from 163,699 in 2021 to 197,234 in 2022, 226,507 in 2023, and 263,775 in 2024.
Regarding undocumented extended stays, the number of D-2 visa holders newly classified as individuals in the country illegally rose from 1,183 to 1,359 — a 14.9 percent increase from the same period last year — while the figure for D-4 holders dropped from 1,841 to 1,347, a 26.8 percent decrease.
