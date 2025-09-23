 Kim tells China's Xi that Pyongyang will further bolster ties with Beijing
Kim tells China's Xi that Pyongyang will further bolster ties with Beijing

Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 09:12
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sept. 4. [CHINA DAILY/YONHAP]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Pyongyang will further strengthen relations with Beijing, adding that he would "more vigorously promote" ties with China, the North's state media reported Tuesday.
 
Kim made the remarks in a reply message to Xi on Sunday, following the Chinese president's congratulatory note for North Korea's 77th founding anniversary earlier this month, the Korean Central News Agency reported.
 

"It is the steadfast stand of the Workers' Party of Korea and the government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea [DPRK] to further strengthen and develop the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation" with China "as required by the times," Kim said in the message.
 
Kim expressed gratitude for Xi's recent message, adding that he felt "the invariable support and special friendly feelings" from China and its people during his recent visit to the country.
 
"We believe that the DPRK, together with the Chinese comrades, would more vigorously promote the development of DPRK-China friendly relations in the common struggle for accomplishing the socialist cause," Kim said, also wishing China "great success."
 
On North Korea's Sept. 9 founding day, Xi sent a congratulatory message to Kim, saying Beijing is ready to strengthen strategic communication with Pyongyang and join hands in promoting bilateral friendship.
 
In his first trip to China in more than six years, Kim attended a large-scale military parade in Beijing on Sept. 3 and held talks with Xi, in a clear sign of restoring North Korea-China ties strained by Pyongyang's military alignment with Russia.
 

