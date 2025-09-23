 South, U.S., Japan reaffirm commitment to North's denuclearization
South, U.S., Japan reaffirm commitment to North's denuclearization

Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 12:06
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, meets with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, left, and Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Sept. 22. [AFP/YONHAP]

The top diplomats of South Korea, the United States and Japan have reaffirmed their "resolute" commitment to the denuclearization of North Korea and highlighted the need to maintain sanctions against Pyongyang, a joint statement showed Tuesday.
 
The statement came after Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly for talks on their partnership and other shared issues, including North Korea's nuclear threats.
 

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has suggested he is open to engaging in dialogue with President Donald Trump's administration if Washington drops its denuclearization demand, saying he has no intention of relinquishing his nuclear stockpiles.
 
"The Secretary and Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their resolute commitment to the denuclearization of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, while continuing to make efforts to maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy," the statement read, referring to North Korea by its official name.
 
"They emphasized the need to address together the DPRK's nuclear and missile programs and to maintain and strengthen the sanctions regime against the DPRK by responding firmly and in cooperation with other countries to violations and evasions of the relevant UNSC resolutions."
 

Yonhap
