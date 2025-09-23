Ex-President Yoon's bail hearing set for Friday

A Seoul court will hold a hearing on former President Yoon Suk Yeol's request for bail later this week, legal sources said Tuesday. The hearing will take place at the Seoul Central District Court at 10:30 a.m. Friday.Yoon filed for bail last week, citing his right to defend himself and issues with his health.The former president has been in custody since July, when special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team placed him under arrest a second time on charges related to his failed imposition of martial law in December.Yoon has been standing trial on charges of leading an insurrection through his martial law attempt, and a second trial on separate charges of violating the rights of Cabinet members and creating a revised proclamation after the martial law declaration is set to begin Friday.The bail hearing is expected to take place immediately after the first hearing of the second trial.Yonhap