Ex-President Yoon's bail hearing set for Friday
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 11:18
A Seoul court will hold a hearing on former President Yoon Suk Yeol's request for bail later this week, legal sources said Tuesday. The hearing will take place at the Seoul Central District Court at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Yoon filed for bail last week, citing his right to defend himself and issues with his health.
The former president has been in custody since July, when special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team placed him under arrest a second time on charges related to his failed imposition of martial law in December.
Yoon has been standing trial on charges of leading an insurrection through his martial law attempt, and a second trial on separate charges of violating the rights of Cabinet members and creating a revised proclamation after the martial law declaration is set to begin Friday.
The bail hearing is expected to take place immediately after the first hearing of the second trial.
