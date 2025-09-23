Gov't approves revised special counsel bills extending probes into ex-President Yoon

The government on Tuesday approved three revised bills extending special counsel investigations into corruption allegations surrounding former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife.The bills were passed by the National Assembly earlier this month and approved during a Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Kim Min-seok. They will be sent to President Lee Jae Myung to be signed and promulgated.The revisions call for allowing the extension of three special counsel investigations by up to 30 days, and increasing the number of assistant special counsels and other personnel on the investigation teams.The three teams have been tasked, respectively, with investigating Yoon's failed imposition of martial law, various corruption allegations involving his wife, Kim Keon Hee, and the alleged cover-up of details related to a Marine's death in 2023.Yonhap