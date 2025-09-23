 Soldiers to be awarded for defending 'constitutional values' during martial law bid
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 22:05
Ex-Marine investigator acquitted of subordination charges Marine Col. Park Jung-hun, a former Marine Corps chief investigator, speaks to reporters at the High Military Court in the defense ministry compound in Seoul on Jan. 9, 2025, after the court acquitted him of subordination charges in a military probe into a young conscript killed during flood-related rescue operations. [YONHAP]

 
The Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that it has decided to award 11 soldiers for their efforts to guard democracy and "constitutional values" during former President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched attempt to declare martial law.
 
The move comes as Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, the country's first civilian defense chief in 64 years, has vowed to boost military morale by recognizing those with merit and punishing those who should be held accountable.
 

"Soldiers who fulfilled their mission by protecting the lives and safety of the people in an urgent situation and defending constitutional values and democracy [...] by not carrying out illegal and unjust orders were selected," the ministry said.
 
The recipients, who will receive government and military awards, were short-listed by the ministry's audit bureau and finalized in a review by a committee comprising civilian members, including legal and academic experts, it added.
 
Among the soldiers, most were recognized for their actions during the imposition of martial law in December, such as delaying the entry of special operations forces into the National Assembly building and preventing possible clashes with the public.
 
Also among the recipients was Col. Park Jung-hun, the Marine Corps' top investigator, who was charged with insubordination and defamation of his superior in a 2023 military probe into the tragic death of a young Marine. Park was reinstated in July after he was acquitted by a military court in January.
 
The military had come under scrutiny since troops were deployed to the National Assembly the night of the martial law imposition to allegedly block lawmakers from attempting to lift Yoon's brief imposition of martial law, with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun standing trial over allegations he played a key role in conspiring to commit insurrection.

