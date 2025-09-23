Actor Hong Sung-won apologizes for sexist comment
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 17:56
Actor Hong Sung-won issued an apology on Monday after making a sexist comment during his recent performance in the musical "Burn the Witch."
"I sincerely apologize for causing discomfort with my inappropriate expression during the preshow of 'Burn the Witch' on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m.," Hong wrote on Instagram.
“I take full responsibility for disappointing the audience and my colleagues,” he added. “I will be more cautious with my words and actions in the future. Once again, I apologize.”
During the Saturday performance in Seoul, Hong reportedly asked if anyone in the audience wanted to enjoy the show “several times more” and assigned a small role to one person. He then added, “There is a saying that if a hen crows, the household falls into ruin. Please play the hen.”
The Korean proverb Hong referenced — “if a hen crows, the household falls into ruin” — is widely criticized as being sexist because it frames women’s voices and authority as unnatural and harmful. In traditional usage, the phrase was meant to warn that when women speak up or take leadership, a family or community would suffer decline.
The remark quickly spread online, drawing backlash for its misogynistic undertones. Critics noted that "Burn the Witch" reinterprets the history of medieval witch hunts by centering women as protagonists, and attracts a predominantly female audience, making the comment especially inappropriate.
Hong debuted in 2019 with the musical "Excalibur" and has since appeared in productions including "Oz" and "Clover." He also gained recognition through his role in the recent tvN drama “Our Unwritten Seoul” (2025).
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
