Art professor investigated after allegedly forcing students to buy their work
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 19:48
The Suwon Jangan Police Precinct said on Tuesday that a professor at an art college of a four-year university has been booked on charges of violating the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act.
The professor is accused of suggesting that three people — including students under his supervision and a lecturer at the same college — each pay several million won to buy the professor's paintings.
The alleged victims claim the professor leveraged authority over matters such as granting degrees and assigning lectures to make such demands.
Police began investigating earlier this month after receiving a tip-off.
“We plan to question the professor and the victims to determine the details of the case,” a police official said.
