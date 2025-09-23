 Art professor investigated after allegedly forcing students to buy their work
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Art professor investigated after allegedly forcing students to buy their work

Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 19:48
[YONHAP]

[YONHAP]

Police are investigating allegations that an art professor coerced students and a lecturer into purchasing their artwork.
 
The Suwon Jangan Police Precinct said on Tuesday that a professor at an art college of a four-year university has been booked on charges of violating the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act.
 

Related Article

The professor is accused of suggesting that three people — including students under his supervision and a lecturer at the same college — each pay several million won to buy the professor's paintings.
 
The alleged victims claim the professor leveraged authority over matters such as granting degrees and assigning lectures to make such demands.
 
Police began investigating earlier this month after receiving a tip-off.
 
“We plan to question the professor and the victims to determine the details of the case,” a police official said.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags professor university art

More in Social Affairs

Jeju neighborhood blames elderly woman for deluge of pigeon droppings on parked cars

LH employee who testified in fatal Osan retaining wall collapse found dead

Fishing boat accident leaves one missing, one dead and two injured

Art professor investigated after allegedly forcing students to buy their work

Heavy sentence handed down for 2024 Aricell battery plant accident

Related Stories

Professor who called wartime victims "prostitutes" gets 3-month pay cut

One collector who finds beauty in Simpsons figurines and rice cake molds

University's fast-track hire of former lawmaker's daughter raises outcry online

SeoulArts invites international artists to perform with students

Yonsei University students evacuated after bomb threat
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)