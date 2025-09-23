Ex-cop sentenced to three years for having sex with minor, filming act
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 16:58
A former police officer was sentenced to prison for having sex with a minor and illegally filming the act.
The Seoul Northern District Court sentenced the 32-year-old ex-officer to three years in prison for violating the Act on the Protection of Children and Youth Against Sex Offenses, according to legal sources on Tuesday.
The ex-officer was also ordered to complete 40 hours of a sexual violence treatment program and banned from working at institutions related to children, teenagers and people with disabilities for five years.
“The defendant committed a serious crime despite having a duty to protect minors,” the court said. It added that the sentence took into account the victim’s stated intention to accept a settlement after becoming an adult and her request that the defendant not face a heavier punishment.
Prosecutors had sought a seven-year prison term.
The former officer, who was assigned to Incheon’s Nonhyeon Police Precinct, was indicted for meeting the victim in July 2024 after contacting her through social media, engaging in sexual activity and filming it on his mobile phone.
The police held a disciplinary committee and dismissed him from the force, the highest level of disciplinary action.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
