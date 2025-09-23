Ex-president Yoon to attend court hearing on Friday over martial law

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend a court hearing later this week for a new case over his involvement in his failed martial law bid, Yoon's legal team said Tuesday.In addition to an ongoing insurrection trial, a special counsel team investigating the case has additionally indicted Yoon for allegedly abusing his authority and obstructing the exercise of rights."[Yoon] will attend the court hearing for the new case on Friday," his legal team said in a statement, citing legal procedures that mandate his attendance for the first court hearing.Yoon, who has remained in custody since July, has not shown up for court hearings for the 10th consecutive time in a trial on his charges of leading an insurrection, citing health reasons.Alongside the first court hearing for the new case on Friday, the Seoul Central District Court is also set to hold a hearing for his bail on the same day.Yoon filed for bail last week, citing his right to defend himself and health issues.Yonhap