Highways to go toll-free for Chuseok holiday
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 15:34
Drivers will be able to travel toll-free on highways across Korea during the upcoming Chuseok holidays in early October, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced Tuesday.
According to the ministry, a proposal to waive tolls nationwide from Oct. 4 to 7 passed during the 43rd Cabinet meeting held earlier the same day. The exemption will be in effect from 12 a.m. on Oct. 4 to midnight on Oct. 7.
Vehicles that enter highways just before the holiday period — such as before midnight on Oct. 3 and exit in the early hours of Oct. 4 — or those that enter before midnight on Oct. 7 and exit after midnight on Oct. 8, will still be eligible for the exemption.
For drivers using Hi-pass, the toll gate system will announce “A toll of zero won has been successfully processed” when passing through. Those using manned toll booths can simply collect a ticket upon entry and submit it when exiting to have the toll waived on the spot.
A ministry official said the measure is part of the government’s broader effort to ease the financial burden of holiday travel for the public.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG EUN-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
