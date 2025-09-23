 Korean found guilty of killing 2 children, stuffing bodies in suitcases in New Zealand
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Korean found guilty of killing 2 children, stuffing bodies in suitcases in New Zealand

Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 16:30
An image of a statue of Justitia, the goddess of justice [KOREA JOONGANG DAILY]

An image of a statue of Justitia, the goddess of justice [KOREA JOONGANG DAILY]

 
A Korean national was found guilty by a jury in New Zealand of killing her two children and abandoning their bodies in suitcases stored in a warehouse in 2018, according to AFP on Tuesday.
 
Prosecutors said the woman killed her children in 2018, about seven months after her husband died of cancer. She placed their bodies in suitcases and left them in storage in Auckland before returning to Korea the following year. She lived under a new name after her return.
 

Related Article

During the trial, her lawyers argued she suffered from depression and mental illness after her husband’s death and claimed she was in a diminished state of mind at the time. Prosecutors countered that she intended to start a new life without her children and stressed that the crime was deliberate. The jury rejected her defense.
 
The case surfaced in 2022 after she failed to pay storage fees due to financial difficulties. The warehouse auctioned off her belongings, and the winning bidder discovered the children’s remains inside the suitcases and reported them to the police.
 
Authorities arrested her in Ulsan in September 2022, and she was extradited to New Zealand two months later.
 
New Zealand’s Ministry of Justice said Korean authorities provided "crucial evidence" in the case.
 
The court will deliver the final sentence on Nov. 26. In New Zealand, murder carries a mandatory life sentence, with parole eligibility only after serving at least 10 years.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
tags New Zealand murder trial

More in Social Affairs

Ex-cop sentenced to three years for having sex with minor, filming act

Korean found guilty of killing 2 children, stuffing bodies in suitcases in New Zealand

Police arrest over 2,000 suspects in ongoing undercover sex crime operations

Prosecutors mull over citizen review for 'Choco Pie theft' case

Highways to go toll-free for Chuseok holiday

Related Stories

Woman linked to kids' corpses in bags deported to New Zealand

'Suitcase' murder suspect extradited to New Zealand

Woman in Ulsan denies killing kids found in suitcases

Suspect in case of two children found in suitcases to be extradited to New Zealand

Extradition review requested for suspect in New Zealand deaths
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)