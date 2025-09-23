Man arrested for making over 58,000 false emergency calls
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 13:47
A man has been arrested for making over 58,000 false reports to the 112 emergency hotline in the span of a year, police said on Tuesday.
Authorities from Seoul Seongbuk Police Precinct arrested the suspect on charges of obstructing the execution of official duties by fraudulent means.
The man has made 58,307 false reports since last year, according to police. Officers were dispatched 51 times for calls that were classified as Code 2 or higher on a five-tier scale, with Code 0 requiring the fastest possible response and Code 1 signaling an urgent situation demanding priority dispatch. Code 2 applies when a situation does not meet Code 1 standards but still requires on-site action.
The man repeatedly filed false reports, making such claims as “someone stole a refrigerator,” “I will kill my brother” and “I am being held captive” even though no emergencies existed.
In May, after receiving a summary order under the Punishment of Minor Offenses Act for making false reports, the man retaliated by filing 1,882 false calls over four days. Since 2023, he has also received seven other summary orders for similar offenses.
Investigators reviewed his reporting history, case records and behavioral patterns to establish evidence. When he refused to appear for questioning, police obtained an arrest warrant and detained him.
“112 is an emergency hotline to protect the lives and safety of the public,” a police official said. “If false reports divert officers in situations where lives are at stake, the consequences ultimately fall on the public. False reporting is a serious crime because it prevents people in real emergencies from receiving help.”
Police said they plan to seek criminal penalties against the man and are also considering filing a lawsuit to recover the costs of unnecessary dispatches caused by his false reports.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
