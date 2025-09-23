Police investigate fatal father-son argument
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 09:54
A man in his 60s is under police investigation after allegedly killing his son during an argument at their apartment in Goyang, Gyeonggi.
The Ilsan Dongbu Police Precinct said on Tuesday that the man is being questioned on suspicion of murder.
He is accused of fatally attacking his son, who was in his 30s, around 12:30 a.m. at their apartment in Ilsandong District, Goyang, on Tuesday.
At the time of the incident, the father and son were alone. According to police, the father allegedly acted out of anger during a verbal dispute.
He turned himself in to the police immediately after the crime.
Authorities plan to apply for an arrest warrant later in the day after further investigating the details of the incident.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
