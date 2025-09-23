 Police investigate fatal father-son argument
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police investigate fatal father-son argument

Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 09:54
The Korean police's logo as seen on an officer [YONHAP]

The Korean police's logo as seen on an officer [YONHAP]

 
A man in his 60s is under police investigation after allegedly killing his son during an argument at their apartment in Goyang, Gyeonggi.
 
The Ilsan Dongbu Police Precinct said on Tuesday that the man is being questioned on suspicion of murder.
 

Related Article

 
He is accused of fatally attacking his son, who was in his 30s, around 12:30 a.m. at their apartment in Ilsandong District, Goyang, on Tuesday.
 
At the time of the incident, the father and son were alone. According to police, the father allegedly acted out of anger during a verbal dispute.
 
He turned himself in to the police immediately after the crime.
 
Authorities plan to apply for an arrest warrant later in the day after further investigating the details of the incident.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Goyang murder father son family

More in Social Affairs

Seoul town bus operators threaten to withdraw from transfer discount program

Police investigate fatal father-son argument

HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk undergoes over 12 hours of questioning in stock trading case

Unification Church leader arrested over bribery charges linked to ex-first lady

Footballer Hwang Ui-jo hit with 'quasi-permanent expulsion' in Korea for illegal filming

Related Stories

[VIDEO] A single father's battle to help Korea's unregistered children

Like father, like son (KOR)

Like father, like son

Man suspected of killing family said he did so over fear suicide would transfer debt to them

Man apprehended after allegedly shooting son, installing bomb at apartment
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)