Seoul town bus operators threaten to withdraw from transfer discount program
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 10:53
Seoul’s town bus operators said Monday they will withdraw from the city’s public transportation transfer discount program starting Jan. 1 if the city does not agree to cover losses they say result from the policy.
If they follow through, passengers will no longer be able to transfer between village buses, subways and city buses at discounted fares.
The Seoul Metropolitan Townbus Association announced at a press conference at its office in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, that it will send the city a notice terminating a public transportation transfer integration agreement that has been in effect since 2004.
"Before the city introduced the transfer system in July 2004, 140 operators ran their services profitably without subsidies, relying only on passenger fares. But under the transfer system, the more passengers we carry, the greater the losses," said Association Chairman Kim Yong-seok.
Kim added that while the village bus fare is 1,200 won (90 cents), operators receive only 600 won per passenger due to the transfer discount system, with the rest counted as losses.
The association head said operators have faced average annual transfer-related losses of 100 billion won over the past 20 years, totaling more than 1 trillion won that has not been compensated by the city.
The Seoul city government rejected the association’s claims. In a statement, it said it doubled financial support for town bus operators, from 19.2 billion won in 2019 to 41.2 billion won this year.
But the city said service remains unreliable, arguing that "low operation rates and poor adherence to schedules continue to inconvenience citizens."
"Some operators even register buses that are not in service to claim subsidies, so improving the efficiency and fairness of support has become an urgent task," the city said.
The transfer agreement signed on July 1, 2004, between the city, the business association for Seoul bus transportation and the Seoul Metropolitan Townbus Association was valid until Dec. 31 that year, with automatic one-year renewals unless otherwise stated. It has been renewed annually since then, but the association now says it will withdraw.
The operators are demanding changes to fare settlement rules, compensation for transfer-related losses and adjustments reflecting inflation and wage increases.
If their demands are not met, the association said its 140 operators, with more than 1,600 buses, will leave the transfer program on Jan. 1. That would raise commuting costs for passengers.
The city responded that the association was making a “wrong choice that will inconvenience citizens and threaten the management of village bus operators.”
It said an analysis of accounting records from 97 subsidized operators found 36 companies provided a combined 20.1 billion won to their owners and related parties, with some amounts as high as 3.7 billion won, raising transparency concerns.
"We are working to reform the support system so that financial aid is tied to better public transport services for citizens, rather than just increasing subsidies," the city added.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN EUN-HWA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)