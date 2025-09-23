Son of Samsung Chairman begins naval officer candidate training

The son of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong on Tuesday began a 10-week training program to become a Navy officer after entering military service last week.Lee Jee-ho was among 83 naval officer candidates at a ceremony marking the beginning of the program at the Naval Academy in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, after joining the service last Monday.The 24-year-old, who was born in the United States in 2000, renounced his U.S. citizenship to carry out his military duty as an officer. He will serve a total of 39 months in the military, including his training period.During the program, Lee will undergo various training from combat swimming to marksmanship drills before being commissioned as a Navy ensign on Nov. 28. He will carry out his service as an interpreter once commissioned.In Korea, all able-bodied men must serve in the military for at least 18 months.Yonhap