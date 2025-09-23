 Son of Samsung Chairman begins naval officer candidate training
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 15:01
Lee Jee-ho, the son of Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong, gives a salute during a ceremony at the Naval Academy in Changwon, South Gyeongsang on Sept. 23 to begin the Navy's officer candidate training program. [YONHAP]

The son of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong on Tuesday began a 10-week training program to become a Navy officer after entering military service last week.
 
Lee Jee-ho was among 83 naval officer candidates at a ceremony marking the beginning of the program at the Naval Academy in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, after joining the service last Monday.
 

The 24-year-old, who was born in the United States in 2000, renounced his U.S. citizenship to carry out his military duty as an officer. He will serve a total of 39 months in the military, including his training period.
 
During the program, Lee will undergo various training from combat swimming to marksmanship drills before being commissioned as a Navy ensign on Nov. 28. He will carry out his service as an interpreter once commissioned.
 
In Korea, all able-bodied men must serve in the military for at least 18 months.
 

