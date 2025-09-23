Unification Church head detained as special counsel probes PPP collusion allegations
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 18:22 Updated: 23 Sep. 2025, 18:36
Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja was arrested and sent to Seoul Detention Center on Tuesday after the Seoul Central District Court approved a pretrial detention warrant, citing concerns that Han may destroy evidence of alleged corruption.
The investigation by the special counsel team probing allegations involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee is expected to gain momentum as it expands into suspected collusion between the Unification Church and the People Power Party (PPP).
However, the court denied a detention warrant for Jeong Won-ju, the deputy head of the church, citing insufficient evidence of collaboration and the need to protect the suspect’s right to defense.
The special counsel team, led by Min Joong-ki, sought Han’s arrest last Thursday on several charges, including violation of the Political Funds Act and Improper Solicitation and Graft Act, instigating evidence destruction and embezzlement.
Han is accused of misappropriating church funds to purchase luxury items, including Chanel bags and necklaces, which were allegedly delivered to the former first lady through Jeon Seong-bae, a controversial shaman known as “Geon Jin."
Investigators believe Han was briefed on and approved the delivery plan, which was carried out by Yoon Young-ho, then-head of the Unification Church’s world headquarters.
Han is also suspected of providing 100 million won ($71,700) in illegal campaign funds to Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the PPP through Yoon in January 2022.
The charge of instigating the destruction of evidence stems from allegations that Han ordered the disposal of documents related to overseas gambling accusations in October 2022. The destroyed materials reportedly included travel records and financial documents.
According to Yoon’s indictment, Kweon allegedly relayed information from police to the church, warning them that “the source of the funds could become a problem” and that a search of the world headquarters was imminent.
The special counsel also suspects Han authorized a mass registration of church members as PPP members to support Kweon’s bid for party leadership ahead of its 2023 convention. While this allegation is still under investigation, it was not included in Han’s arrest warrant.
As part of the broader probe, the special counsel raided a company managing the party’s membership records last week and confirmed that roughly 120,000 Unification Church members had registered as party members. Kweon was scheduled for questioning on Tuesday, but did not appear.
At the court hearing for Han’s arrest on Tuesday, the special counsel presented a 220-page PowerPoint file to outline the seriousness of the charges and submitted a 420-page statement arguing the high risk of evidence destruction.
Han had refused three prior summonses and appeared voluntarily only after Rep. Kweon was arrested. Prosecutors cited her noncooperation and strong influence over the church’s leadership and congregation as key reasons for detention.
Han’s legal team argued against detention, citing her advanced age — she is 83 — and deteriorating health. She arrived at both her hearings from last Wednesday and Monday in a wheelchair.
In a statement, the church said, “Given her age and health, detention could cause irreversible harm. She poses no flight risk, and there is no realistic threat of evidence destruction.”
