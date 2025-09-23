 Unification Church head detained as special counsel probes PPP collusion allegations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Unification Church head detained as special counsel probes PPP collusion allegations

Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 18:22 Updated: 23 Sep. 2025, 18:36
Han Hak-ja, leader of the Unification Church, leaves the courtroom at the Seoul Central District Court on Sept. 22 after attending a pretrial detention hearing. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Han Hak-ja, leader of the Unification Church, leaves the courtroom at the Seoul Central District Court on Sept. 22 after attending a pretrial detention hearing. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja was arrested and sent to Seoul Detention Center on Tuesday after the Seoul Central District Court approved a pretrial detention warrant, citing concerns that Han may destroy evidence of alleged corruption.
 
The investigation by the special counsel team probing allegations involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee is expected to gain momentum as it expands into suspected collusion between the Unification Church and the People Power Party (PPP).
 

Related Article

However, the court denied a detention warrant for Jeong Won-ju, the deputy head of the church, citing insufficient evidence of collaboration and the need to protect the suspect’s right to defense.
 
The special counsel team, led by Min Joong-ki, sought Han’s arrest last Thursday on several charges, including violation of the Political Funds Act and Improper Solicitation and Graft Act, instigating evidence destruction and embezzlement.
 
Han is accused of misappropriating church funds to purchase luxury items, including Chanel bags and necklaces, which were allegedly delivered to the former first lady through Jeon Seong-bae, a controversial shaman known as “Geon Jin."
 
Investigators believe Han was briefed on and approved the delivery plan, which was carried out by Yoon Young-ho, then-head of the Unification Church’s world headquarters.
 
Han is also suspected of providing 100 million won ($71,700) in illegal campaign funds to Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the PPP through Yoon in January 2022.
 
The charge of instigating the destruction of evidence stems from allegations that Han ordered the disposal of documents related to overseas gambling accusations in October 2022. The destroyed materials reportedly included travel records and financial documents.
 
According to Yoon’s indictment, Kweon allegedly relayed information from police to the church, warning them that “the source of the funds could become a problem” and that a search of the world headquarters was imminent.
 
The special counsel also suspects Han authorized a mass registration of church members as PPP members to support Kweon’s bid for party leadership ahead of its 2023 convention. While this allegation is still under investigation, it was not included in Han’s arrest warrant.
 
The Unification Church headquarters in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 18. [YONHAP]

The Unification Church headquarters in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 18. [YONHAP]

 
As part of the broader probe, the special counsel raided a company managing the party’s membership records last week and confirmed that roughly 120,000 Unification Church members had registered as party members. Kweon was scheduled for questioning on Tuesday, but did not appear.
 
At the court hearing for Han’s arrest on Tuesday, the special counsel presented a 220-page PowerPoint file to outline the seriousness of the charges and submitted a 420-page statement arguing the high risk of evidence destruction.
 
Han had refused three prior summonses and appeared voluntarily only after Rep. Kweon was arrested. Prosecutors cited her noncooperation and strong influence over the church’s leadership and congregation as key reasons for detention.
 
Han’s legal team argued against detention, citing her advanced age — she is 83 — and deteriorating health. She arrived at both her hearings from last Wednesday and Monday in a wheelchair.
 
In a statement, the church said, “Given her age and health, detention could cause irreversible harm. She poses no flight risk, and there is no realistic threat of evidence destruction.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JIN-WOO, JEON MIN-GOO [[email protected]]
tags han hak-ja special probe investigation kim keon hee unification church

More in Social Affairs

Unification Church head detained as special counsel probes PPP collusion allegations

Actor Hong Sung-won apologizes for sexist comment

Ex-cop sentenced to three years for having sex with minor, filming act

Korean found guilty of killing 2 children, stuffing bodies in suitcases in New Zealand

Police arrest over 2,000 suspects in ongoing undercover sex crime operations

Related Stories

Investigation into ex-first lady's Chanel bag scandal expands to shoes

Special counsel seeks arrest warrant for Unification Church leader over alleged bribery

Unification Church leader arrested over bribery charges linked to ex-first lady

Ex-first lady questioned by special counsel in historic appearance

Special counsel raids PPP headquarters in probe into ex-first lady
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)