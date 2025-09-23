Unification Church leader arrested over bribery charges linked to ex-first lady

Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja was placed under arrest Tuesday over bribery allegations linked to former first lady Kim Keon Hee.The Seoul Central District Court issued a warrant for her arrest, citing concerns that she could destroy evidence.Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team had requested the warrant last week on charges of violations of the Political Funds Act and the antigraft law, subornation of evidence destruction and embezzlement."We humbly accept the court's decision," the church said in a statement shortly after the warrant was issued. "We will faithfully engage in the forthcoming investigation and trial to determine the truth, and do our best to use this as an occasion to restore trust in our church."We sincerely apologize for causing concern to the people," it added.Han is accused of colluding with a former church official surnamed Yun to hand 100 million won ($72,400) to People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Kweon Seong-dong in 2022 in exchange for his help in gaining favors for the church in the event of Yoon Suk Yeol's election as president later that year. Yoon went on to win the election.Han is also suspected of involvement in gifting a luxury necklace and Chanel bags to Yoon's wife, Kim, while requesting favors, embezzling the church's money to purchase the gifts and ordering the destruction of evidence to Yun ahead of a police investigation into her alleged overseas gambling.The church has denied Han's involvement in the alleged offenses, saying they were carried out by the former church official alone.During her final statement at a court hearing ahead of the warrant's issuance, Han's side reportedly maintained her innocence, saying she has no interest in Korean politics and has little knowledge of it.She was taken to Seoul Detention Center, just south of the capital, after the hearing to await the court's decision and placed under arrest following the warrant's issuance.The special counsel team is expected to widen its investigation to verify allegations that the church had thousands of its followers sign up as members of the PPP to back Kweon's bid as party leader in 2023.Prior to her arrest, Han voluntarily appeared for questioning by the special counsel team last week after snubbing three summonses, citing health issues following a heart procedure.The team said her appearance was likely prompted by Kweon's arrest earlier that day on charges of receiving the 100 million won.A separate request for a warrant to arrest Han's former chief of staff, surnamed Jeong, was rejected by the same court Tuesday.Though she was listed as an accomplice in most of the crimes Han is accused of, the court said the suspicions were not fully supported.Yonhap