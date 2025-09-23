 If you don’t appear, we’ll come after you
If you don’t appear, we’ll come after you

Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 20:30
 
The Democratic Party first claimed that Chief Justice Jo Hee-de had held an improper meeting with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, a rumor that later proved unfounded. Without issuing an apology, the party instead moved to convene an emergency hearing at the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee. The push has sparked concerns over judicial independence and the separation of powers. Critics argue that forcing such a hearing risks undermining constitutional principles while further politicizing the judiciary. [PARK YONG-SEOK}
