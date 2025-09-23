Conditions for making 'ten Seoul National Universities' a success

With the inauguration of Deputy Prime Minister for Social Affairs and Education Minister Choi Gyo-jin, the Lee Jae Myung administration has begun to set its education agenda. Lee was sworn in on June 4, but the top education post remained vacant for the administration’s first 100 days. As under the previous government, the initial nominee failed to pass confirmation. This time, however, the vacancy lasted far longer than the 57 days seen in the last administration.In his inauguration speech, Choi devoted just one short paragraph — 52 characters in Korean — to the government’s pledge to create the equivalent of ten Seoul National Universities. Only one other brief passage referred to university restructuring. By contrast, he spoke at length about primary and secondary schools, areas where regional superintendents hold substantial power, using more than 1,600 characters across 24 paragraphs.Even compared with President Lee’s own campaign pledges, the balance seems skewed. During the election, promises on higher education made up about one-eighth of his platform. University presidents from the nine regional flagship national universities, who stand to be the main actors in the initiative, warned last month that the 900 billion won ($646 million) allocated for the 2026 budget is far too little. Their alarm casts doubt on whether Choi’s policy can gain traction.Choi emphasized that the purpose of the initiative is to break down the excessive competition funneling students toward the capital area. He said every student should be able to attend a university in their own region and find stable jobs there after graduation. Yet there is little indication of how those new institutions would be filled with students of the same caliber as Seoul National University — or at least with students showing comparable potential.For the plan to work, outstanding students must remain in their home regions through high school and then choose local universities. But the reality looks different. Among the top 30 high schools producing the most entrants to Seoul National University in 2025, only six were outside the capital area. Of those, three were autonomous private schools, two foreign language high schools, and one science high school. Not a single general high school from outside the capital was included on the list.Familiar names from decades past remain on the list, but they are almost all Seoul schools. The traditional elite schools remembered by older generations, especially those who attended before high school equalization, are largely confined to the capital. In contrast, many of the schools producing strong results outside Seoul have relatively unfamiliar names. The national policy of high school equalization has erased many traditional elite schools in Korea’s provincial towns.If nine new institutions are built to Seoul National standards without further reforms, they may end up admitting large numbers of students from the capital area rather than local ones. A helpful comparison is the period before regional quotas were introduced for medical schools, when top students from Seoul often filled the spots. To achieve the intended goal, regions must have enough outstanding students of their own — or compelling reasons for capital-area students to move before high school.That requires developing strong local high schools anchored in innovation cities where capital-area families might be willing to settle even during the school year. These schools should be exempt from equalization rules, enabling them to attract both local students and applicants from across the country.Designating metropolitan areas as non-equalization zones could also allow them to serve as educational centers for their wider regions. This would link education with the availability of stable jobs, as Choi himself stressed. Korea’s education system has long tilted toward Seoul and its suburbs. To correct the imbalance, the playing field must be tilted in the other direction.Otherwise, nine new universities could end up standing like lonely high-speed rail stations in sparsely populated fields. Avoiding that outcome requires policies different from those Choi pursued as superintendent of education in Sejong. The initiative will only succeed if local schools are strengthened, incentives are provided to encourage students to stay, and regional economies can offer promising career opportunities to graduates.Creating “ten Seoul Nationals” may be a bold slogan, but its success depends on much more than budget lines. It requires reshaping the broader ecosystem of secondary schools, university admissions and regional employment so that students truly see opportunity in staying where they grew up.