Opposition must look beyond past glory, Daegu rallies

One of the most striking political scenes last week was the reunion of former presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye. They met for the first time in 12 years at the JoongAng Ilbo’s 60th anniversary ceremony, held on Sept. 17 at the Lotte Hotel in Seoul.Their exchange was brief but notable. “It has been a while. You look well. You came the farthest today, all the way from your home in Dalseong County,” Lee remarked. Park responded, “It is good to see you in good health after so long.” The two clasped hands, surprising not only the audience but also Lee’s own aides. His bold gesture and Park’s warm reply drew attention.The pair had been fierce rivals in the past. In 2007 they contested the Grand National Party’s presidential primary, which Lee won by a margin of only 1.5 percentage points. The conservative camp was split between pro-Lee and pro-Park factions. Their rivalry dominated the era, remembered both as a period of bitter infighting but also of the right wing's strength. Lee represented pragmatic centrism while Park symbolized traditional conservatism. Together they seemed to offer the possibility of a decade of power. A campaign toast in Lee’s camp — “Brother first, Park later” — became reality. Their reunion revived nostalgia among conservatives, and reminded many of the stark contrast with the challenges that are now confronting the People Power Party.Today, the party continues to struggle in the aftermath of the Yoon Suk Yeol presidency. Further, it shows little sign of renewal, as figures tied to Yoon or seen as his imitators occupy senior positions. The rest of the party, including its minority factions, also fails to inspire hope. Some lawmakers appear more concerned with image than principle, or show little independence of thought. Moderates have turned away from the party’s mainstream, while traditional conservatives have distanced themselves from its dissident circles.The so-called “rebellion frame” continues to weigh on the party. Many voters, even those critical of the government, still view the ruling camp as preferable to an opposition they believe brought the country to crisis. Polling shows the party’s approval rating at roughly half that of the Democrats, with even lower support among moderates and professionals.Against this backdrop, the People Power Party staged a large outdoor rally at Dongdaegu Station on Sept. 21. It was the first mass demonstration organized by the party itself in six years, and drew attention as a symbolic attempt to rally conservatives at one of their traditional strongholds. Yet the fiery speeches and combative tone did little to convince skeptical voters that the party had moved beyond its troubles.To escape the rebellion frame, the opposition must take a different path. Breaking with old habits may be the only way forward. A bold step could be to lead the constitutional reform debate, which is expected to dominate politics in the coming years. After Yoon’s impeachment, party leaders once called reform “the first step toward a true Republic of Korea.” Yet when President Lee Jae Myung made constitutional change his top policy goal, the opposition dismissed it as a ploy for long-term power.The party cannot escape responsibility for its outdated governance and misguided emergency rule pursued during the Yoon presidency. Its duty now is to help establish a more stable constitutional framework, one that can withstand the emergence of future populist leaders. Such engagement would allow the party to atone for past failures and present itself anew. It could also provide a chance to shed the labels of “rebel party” or “burden on the people.”The opposition’s destination should not be Dongdaegu Station. It should be the public forum where constitutional reform is debated. The swift launch of a National Assembly special committee on constitutional revision, supported by full opposition participation, would be a meaningful first step.