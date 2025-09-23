Perhaps it is time to split the Labor Ministry

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

What changes would a four-and-a-half-day workweek bring to Korea’s labor market? A senior executive at a major conglomerate was blunt: “New hiring of young people will sharply decline.” That runs counter to the government’s hope that a shorter workweek will lead to more employment.The logic is straightforward. The central question is who bears the weight of the immediate increase in costs. This company estimated the annual cost of implementing a four-and-a-half-day workweek to be about 50 billion won ($36 million). It would not be a one-time expense but a permanent addition to fixed costs that even large corporations would struggle to absorb. Cutting payroll through restructuring is politically and practically impossible. The likely result, the executive argued, is that companies will, as the only option, reduce the number of hires.What about subsidies funded by taxes? The government has budgeted roughly 32.5 billion won for this plan in 2025. That amount will cover pilot projects at some small- and medium-sized firms, but not larger ones. And those subsidies cannot last indefinitely. Ultimately, companies must shoulder the cost. That means the primary beneficiaries will likely be employees at large corporations and firms with powerful unions that can withstand the shock. It is no accident that the financial sector union — covering major banks and state-run financial institutions — has been at the forefront of demands, even threatening a general strike.There is, of course, another theoretical solution: as working hours decrease, wages can decline modestly too. Yet even financial unions, where average salaries exceed 100 million won, show no willingness to compromise. Instead, they demand both a four-and-a-half-day week and a 5 percent wage increase. The government has little appetite to press them for concessions. Employment and Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon has drawn a clear line: “A four-and-a-half-day week without wage cuts is possible.”His reasoning rests on the expectation that AI and process improvements will boost productivity. But such optimism feels detached from reality. If productivity could be raised so easily, Korean companies would have fewer worries today. In fact, AI’s spread is more likely to tighten the job market in the near term, not expand it. Overseas, AI-driven layoffs are already occurring. In Korea’s far more rigid labor market, the impact will be felt hardest by young jobseekers.President Lee Jae-myung is aware of the risk. On Sept. 19, he remarked that reluctance to hire new workers stems from "union issues." He noted that without flexibility, it is hard for firms to dismiss, rehire or reassign workers. He highlighted rigid labor markets as a key factor behind declining youth employment rates.The statistics are grim. Youth employment rates have been in decline for 16 consecutive months. Nearly 450,000 young Koreans are now categorized as “taking a break,” neither working nor looking for jobs. Major conglomerates responded to the president’s plea with new hiring pledges, but history shows such symbolic gestures have little effect on the structural employment crisis.Despite the severity of these numbers, the ministry’s prescriptions have been underwhelming. Its latest measures include expanding databases of long-term unemployed youth and increasing job search allowances. These are peripheral adjustments, not transformative solutions.The larger issue is that the ministry responsible for employment seems to be discouraging companies from hiring. Minister Kim, a former leader of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, quickly changed the ministry’s abbreviated name from “Employment Ministry” to “Labor Ministry” after taking office. Policy priorities have shifted accordingly, away from job creation and toward reinforcing the rights of workers and unions.Improving working conditions and reducing excessive hours are vital. The problem lies in balance. A policy diet of only labor reform, without initiatives to expand jobs, entrenches the privileges of established workers and closes the door to new entrants. Every time the ministry pushes forward on issues like the 4.5-day workweek, the “yellow envelope” bill, or extending the retirement age, and stocks of robot and physical AI companies surge. That is no coincidence. The ministry risks becoming known less as the Labor Ministry and more as the “Privileged Workers Protection Ministry” or the “Robotics Promotion Ministry.”If the ministry cannot strike a balance between employment and labor, alternatives should be considered. One option is to separate the functions entirely, creating a dedicated employment ministry. The current trend in government reorganization leans toward division rather than consolidation. Compared to splitting financial regulators or energy agencies, carving out an employment-focused body would carry stronger justification and clearer practical benefits.