Political leaders trade insults amid deepening partisan rift

Partisan conflict is intensifying as disputes over judicial reform and demands for Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de’s resignation reach a boiling point. Proposed revisions to the Government Organization Act, including the abolition of the prosecution service and the creation of new investigative agencies, have only deepened the standoff. In the process, leaders of both parties have resorted to language more often heard on the street than in parliament.Clashes over bills and policies are part of a healthy legislative process. But the level of personal attacks now being exchanged between party leaders is testing the public’s patience.On Sunday, the People Power Party staged its first large outdoor rally in six years at Dongdaegu Station Square, denouncing the Lee Jae Myung administration. Party leader Jang Dong-hyuk, without once referring to Lee by his presidential title, declared that “Korea has become a nation for one man, Lee Jae Myung, and is sliding toward a people’s dictatorship.” He went further, likening special counsel prosecutors to “hungry hyenas” and accusing Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae of hiding behind them while acting as “a minion of Lee Jae Myung and Kim Eo-jun.” He also labeled Jung “the ringleader of an anti-constitutional political terror group.”Jung’s response was equally coarse. Writing on Facebook, he mocked the rally as a “tantrum by coup sympathizers refusing to accept election results,” adding, “Who would welcome a runaway thug?” He taunted Jang with, “Are you managing to eat these days?” before escalating further: “As a lackey of coup leader Yoon Suk Yeol, you spew filth from your mouth. Clean up — it stinks.” The remarks suggested a contest over who could inflict greater insult.The tone has spread across the political spectrum. At a National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee session on Monday, committee chair Choo Mi-ae dismissed a protest from People Power Party lawmaker Na Kyung-won with the comment, “Does behaving this way help yourYoon Suk Yeol?” Such exchanges illustrate how the dignity of parliamentary debate is being eroded, from floor leaders to committee chairs.Politics is meant to resolve conflict within institutions. Debate and disagreement are inevitable, but outcomes should rest on consensus or majority rule. Continued reliance on the language of the gutter risks alienating the broader public, even as partisan hardliners cheer.Political battles should focus on policy differences and alternative visions for the future. Trading insults corrodes both democracy and the legislature's standing. It breeds cynicism toward politics and undermines support among moderates. Leaders must begin with restrained language if they hope to restore credibility.