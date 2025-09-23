K League strikers gun for top scorer award in last full season before World Cup
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 16:58
The battle for the K League 1 top scorer award is heating up as the season enters its final stretch, with five players still in contention compared to the usual two or three in past years.
As of Monday, after 30 rounds of the 38-round season, Jeon Jin-woo of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors leads the race with 14 goals. The 26-year-old has held the top spot since midseason, notable because he plays as a winger rather than a central striker. Since the introduction of promotion and relegation in 2013, only once has a nonstriker claimed the award, when Santos did so in 2014.
Jeon, however, has slowed down. He scored 12 goals through Round 18 but has added only two in his last 12 matches.
“Recent top scorer winners have usually needed 15 to 17 goals, so Jeon is certainly close,” said Hyun Young-min, head of the Korea Football Association’s national team committee. “But as a winger, it is harder for him to focus solely on scoring since he is often tasked with creating chances for strikers.”
Chasing Jeon by just one goal are three strikers: Sabak of Suwon FC, Lee Ho-jae of the Pohang Steelers and Joo Min-kyu of Daejeon Hana Citizen.
Sabak, a 28-year-old Colombian playing his first season in Korea, struggled early on with just five goals in 18 rounds but has since netted eight in 12 matches. His club’s position, however, may hold him back. Suwon sit 10th and face relegation danger.
“Relegation-threatened teams often play defensively, which means fewer scoring opportunities for strikers,” Hyun said. “A striker will need to make the most of every chance.”
Lee, 25, has been praised for his consistency. Like his father, Lee Ki-hyung, a former national team striker nicknamed the “Cannon Shooter,” he is known for his powerful long-range shots. Since earning his first Korea call-up in July, his confidence has grown, making him an even greater threat.
Joo, 35, broke out of a slump with a brace against Daegu FC on Saturday. After scoring 10 goals in his first 15 matches, he managed only one in his next 11 before regaining form.
“Lee has strength and speed, while Joo has technique and experience,” Hyun said. “Both play for attack-minded teams, which means more chances.”
Andrea Compagno of Jeonbuk, with 12 goals, is also considered a dark horse. “If Jeonbuk clinch the league title early, his teammates could rally behind him to help him score more,” Hyun added.
The race is drawing additional attention this season with the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching. Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo is evaluating options to partner with Son Heung-min up front.
But as commentator Chung Jong-bong pointed out, winning the scoring title is no guarantee of a national team spot. “Past cases like Jeong Jo-gook in 2016, Yang Dong-hyun in 2017 and Joo Min-kyu in 2021 show that the Golden Boot is not a free ticket,” Chung said. “They must prove they offer more tactical value than overseas-based players.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)