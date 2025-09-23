Son makes MLS Team of the Matchday with 1 goal, 2 assists against Salt Lake
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 12:40
Los Angeles FC duo Son Heung‑min and Denis Bouanga made it to the MLS's Matchday 35 Team of the Matchday, the league announced on Monday.
Son earned one of the three forward spots in the 3-4-3 formation alongside Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and New York City's Alonso Martínez. This marks Son's third inclusion in the best XI after Matchday 29 and 30. Bouanga made it to the lineup as a midfielder.
Son's inclusion comes after picking up one goal and two assists against Real Salt Lake on Sunday. He started up front and provided Bouanga with an assist for the equalizer just before halftime in the 4-1 rout at home.
Son came back two minutes later to score with a left-footed finish, before registering another assist in the 73rd minute. The Son-Bouanga duo made LAFC the first team in MLS history to have a player register a hat trick in three consecutive fixtures.
Son, 33, has seen a smooth start to his first MLS season since joining LAFC last month, having racked up six goals and four assists across seven league appearances.
His strong performance comes ahead of the October international break and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Son will have more time to tune up ahead of the next international break, during which Korea will face Brazil and Paraguay at home.
LAFC next face St. Louis City on Saturday.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
