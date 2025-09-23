 Vietnam's prime minister calls for more housing to cool real estate prices
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Vietnam's prime minister calls for more housing to cool real estate prices

Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 16:12
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attends the ″Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus″ Meeting in Tianjin, China, on Sept. 1. [XINHUA/YONHAP]

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attends the ″Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus″ Meeting in Tianjin, China, on Sept. 1. [XINHUA/YONHAP]

 
Vietnam's prime minister has called for an increase in housing construction in order to cool soaring real estate prices, saying that many people are no longer able to afford to buy property.
 
"Many people are in need of housing, but they can't afford it because of high prices," state broadcaster VTV on Tuesday cited Pham Minh Chinh as saying during a meeting in Hanoi on Monday.
 

Related Article

Prices for apartments in the Southeast Asian country's major cities, including the capital of Hanoi and the business hub of Ho Chi Minh City, have risen 5.6 percent so far this year to an average of 80 million dong per square meter ($280 per square foot), according to government data.
 
The average annual salary of Vietnamese workers is currently 98.4 million dong, according to data from the National Statistics Office.
 
Economists have warned of asset bubble risks, including in the real estate sector, as the government encourages a credit splurge to sustain the country's rapid economic growth.
 
In the Monday meeting, Chinh promised to cut costs and simplify administrative procedures for real estate developers. He also told the central bank to work out policies to offer real estate loans at "reasonable interest rates", according to a separate government statement.
 
Cities and provinces were also instructed to speed up the development of social housing projects, which are funded by cheap loans and designed to house eligible low-income earners.
 
"Properly implementing housing policies and developing the property market will contribute to the country's rapid and sustainable economic growth, while keeping inflation under control," Chinh said.
 
Vietnam aims to keep inflation in the range of 4.5 to 5 percent this year.
 
Consumer prices in August rose 3.24 percent from a year earlier, according to the statistics office. Costs for renting and construction materials rose 6.99 percent.
 
Chinh said bank lending to the property market has increased recently, adding that nonperforming loans are under control.

Reuters
tags Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh real estate

More in World

Korean found guilty of killing 2 children, stuffing bodies in suitcases in New Zealand

Vietnam's prime minister calls for more housing to cool real estate prices

Dr. Trump? U.S. president revisits COVID days, this time sharing unproven views on autism

World leaders rally behind Palestinian statehood at UN, defying U.S. and Israel

Trump promotes unproven ties between Tylenol, vaccines and autism without new evidence

Related Stories

Taxes won’t fix the housing market (KOR)

Housing costs through the roof

Expensive properties getting more so as cheap flats lag

If at first you don’t succeed ...

Anything but grande
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)