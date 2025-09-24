한국, 미국과 무제한 통화스와프 추진…실현 가능성은 희박
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 09:25
Korea pushes for unlimited currency swap with U.S., but doubts emerge over feasibility
한국, 미국과 무제한 통화스와프 추진…실현 가능성은 희박
Korea JoongAng Daily 1면 기사
Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Korea’s push for an unlimited currency swap with the United States is likely to face significant hurdles, given the limited incentive for Washington to agree to the deal.
unlimited: 무제한
hurdle: 난관
incentive: 유인
한국이 미국과의 무제한 통화스와프 체결을 시도하고 있지만, 워싱턴이 이를 수용할 유인이 크지 않아 상당한 난관에 부딪힐 것으로 보인다.
Korea proposed establishing an unlimited bilateral currency swap arrangement with the United States during recent trade talks, according to officials on Monday.
propose: 제안하다
bilateral: 양국
arrangement: 협정
복수의 관계자들에 따르면 한국은 월요일(9월 15일) 열린 한미 통상 회의에서 미국에 양국 간 무제한 통화스와프 협정을 제안했다.
The proposal was made in response to Washington's demand that a greater share of Seoul’s $350 billion investment — part of a deal to lower “reciprocal” tariffs on Korea from 25 percent to 15 percent — be made in cash, a request that has sparked concerns over the impact on Seoul’s foreign exchange market following a mass exodus of dollars.
spark: (우려 등이) 제기되다, 야기하다
mass: 대규모
exodus: 탈출, 유출
이 같은 제안은 미국이 한국의 상호관세를 25%에서 15%로 내리는 조건으로 3500억 달러 규모 대미 투자 중 상당 부분을 현금으로 집행해 달라는 요구의 대응 차원에서 나왔다. 외환시장에서 대규모 달러 유출 우려가 제기되고 있는 만큼 충격을 최소화하려는 의도로 풀이된다.
“Since the impact on the foreign exchange market is something we cannot ignore, we are approaching the negotiations with sufficient consideration of this issue,” said presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung in a press briefing on Monday.
ignore: 무시하다
sufficient: 충분한
강유정 대통령실 대변인은 이날 브리핑에서 “외환시장에 미칠 영향을 무시할 수 없기 때문에, 이 문제를 충분히 고려해 협상에 임하고 있다”고 말했다.
The Finance Ministry said various measures are currently being discussed to minimize the impact on the foreign exchange market during negotiations with the United States, although it declined to provide further details.
various: 다양한
minimize: 최소화 하다
기획재정부도 미국과의 협상 과정에서 외환시장 충격을 최소화하기 위한 다양한 방안을 논의 중이라고 밝혔지만 구체적인 설명은 피했다.
“Signing the currency swap deal could bring significant benefits to Korea, as it would signal that the country’s foreign exchange market faces no liquidity concerns,” said Kim Han-soo, a senior research fellow at Korea Capital Market Institute, a local think tank. “But the deal is unlikely, especially since Korea has yet to open its foreign exchange market fully.”
signal: 신호를 주다
liquidity: 유동성
자본시장연구원 김한수 선임연구위원은 “통화스와프 체결은 외환시장 유동성에 문제가 없다는 신호를 줄 수 있어 한국에 큰 이익을 가져 올 수 있다”면서 “하지만 아직 한국이 외환시장을 전면 개방하지 않은 상황에서 미국이 이에 동의할 가능성은 낮다”고 말했다.
While Korea has progressively liberalized its foreign exchange market over the years to encourage foreign investment, the government continues to monitor specific foreign currency flows to prevent speculative inflows and capital flight.
progressively: 점진적으로
speculative: 투기성의
inflow: 유입
한국은 외국인 투자 유치를 위해 수년에 걸쳐 외환시장을 점진적으로 풀어왔다. 하지만 투기성 자금 유입과 급격한 자본 이탈을 막기 위해 여전히 특정 외화 흐름에 대한 감독을 지속하고 있다.
This has hindered Korea’s upgrade to developed-market status in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) index.
hinder: 방해하다
upgrade: 격상
이러한 규제는 모건스탠리캐피털인터내셔널(MSCI) 지수에서 한국의 선진 시장 지위 격상에 걸림돌이 돼왔다.
“There’s no reason for the United States to agree to the currency swap arrangement, unless Korea offers something more,” said Seok Byung-hoon, an economics professor at Ewha Womans University. “Korea promised an investment that is too large for its economic size.”
offer: 주다, 내놓다
promise: 약속하다
이화여대 경제학과 석병훈 교수는 “미국 입장에서는 한국이 뭔가 더 내놓지 않는 한, 굳이 통화스와프 계약을 체결할 이유가 없다”며 “한국이 감당하기에는 지나치게 큰 규모의 투자를 약속했다”고 지적했다.
Seoul and Washington have previously signed currency swap arrangements only twice, during the 2008 global financial crisis and the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic — both times of economic struggles. The United States has established such agreements with several countries that use key currencies, including Japan, Britain and European nations.
previously: 과거에, 앞서
struggle: 위기, 어려움
key currency: 기축 통화
한국과 미국은 앞서 두 차례 통화스와프를 체결했다. 첫 번째는 2008년 글로벌 금융위기, 두 번째는 2020년 코로나19 전염병 당시로 두번 다 경제적 위기 상황이었다. 미국은 일본, 영국, 유럽 국가 등 기축 통화를 사용하는 일부 국가와 무제한 통화스와프를 체결해왔다.
WRITTEN BY JIN MIN-JI AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected], [email protected]]
