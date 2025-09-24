 Mirae ETF assets worth more than 250 trillion won, now 12th largest worldwide
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 17:36 Updated: 24 Sep. 2025, 17:42
Mirae Asset Global Investments founder and global strategy officer Park Hyeon-joo and executives from Mirae Asset Global Investments' global ETF subsidiaries pose for a photo after a celebratory event held in Hawaii in February 2025. [MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS]

Global exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets under management of Mirae Asset Global Investments surpassed 250 trillion won ($179 billion), the finance management company said Wednesday.
 
The total of ETF assets managed by the firm across Korea, the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan came in at 254 trillion won as of Tuesday, larger than the whole domestic ETF market volume in Korea, and also the 12th largest volume for any ETF management firm in the world.
 

Mirae Asset’s Tiger ETF began trading in 2006 as Korea's first ETF to track a U.S. index. Tiger S&P500 ETF and Tiger Nasdaq100 ETF have since grown as the largest U.S.-tied ETFs in Asia. Mirae Asset Global Investments has since merged with ETF management firms around the world — Horizons ETFs in 2011, Global X in 2018 and ETF Securities in 2022 — to expand its presence in the international finance market.
 
Mirae Asset has been recording an average of 36.8 percent growth during the past 10 years, well above the average 19.5 percent growth observed by other major ETF firms. The Korean firm is in particular seeing growth in Europe and Japan. Global X EU, Mirae's European subsidiary, has been recording a 208 percent annual growth rate for the past five years and Global X Japan, as the only ETF management firm in Japan, surpassed 5 trillion won in assets.
 
“Mirae Asset is committed to constant innovation that will strengthen our competitiveness in the global market,” said Young Kim, president of Mirae Asset Global Investments. “Through our global ETF platform, we aim to provide differentiated investment solutions and support investors in preparing for a stable retirement.”

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
