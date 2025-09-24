Korea Life Science Week 2025 to spotlight global bio, regenerative medicine innovation
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 10:21
Supported by sponsors including Nature Cell, K-MEDI Hub, and Sartorius Korea
Korea Life Science Week 2025 is set to take place at Coex in southern Seoul from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, serving as a business-to-business open innovation platform that connects the pharmaceutical and biohealth industries, while showcasing developments in research and analytical equipment and advanced regenerative medicine.
This year’s exhibition is backed by major sponsors, with Nature Cell as a Diamond Sponsor, K-MEDI Hub as a Gold Sponsor and Sartorius Korea as a Silver Sponsor. Their participation reinforces the event’s role as a hub for global collaboration in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and regenerative medicine.
Biostar Group, led by Nature Cell, is dedicated to becoming a global leader in regenerative medicine, uniting stem cell research, clinical applications and health care services. K-MEDI Hub, a national public institute, provides end-to-end support for new drug and medical device development. Sartorius Korea, the local subsidiary of the global life science leader Sartorius, delivers advanced solutions for research and biopharmaceutical manufacturing.
The exhibition will feature three concurrent shows: “Korea Life Science,” covering pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals and digital health; “Korea Lab Autumn,” highlighting laboratory and analytical equipment; and “NextRegenX,” the country’s first exhibition dedicated to regenerative medicine, co-hosted with the Council for Advanced Regenerative Medicine.
In addition to the exhibitions, the program will include forums, seminars and technical sessions on the latest industry trends. The one-on-one business partnering program will also provide a dedicated platform for exhibitors and buyers to schedule and conduct business meetings in advance.
Korea Life Science Week 2025 will run daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free with online pre-registration at www.lifescienceweek.com.
Contact Information: Exhibition Secretariat, Kyungyon Exhibition Corp.
Tel: +82-2-785-4771 | Email: [email protected]
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
What is "Promoted Content"?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
