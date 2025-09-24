5 carmakers to recall over 107,000 vehicles for defective parts

Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Corp. and three other automakers will voluntarily recall more than 107,000 vehicles to address faulty parts, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Wednesday.The five companies, which include Renault Korea Motors Co. and Ford Sales Service Korea, are recalling a combined 107,747 units across eight models, according to the ministry.The defects include a faulty engine belt tightener in Hyundai's Porter II and Kia's Bongo III pickup trucks, which could cause the belt to dislodge and affect steering.Renault's XM3 compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) and another model were found to have software errors involving the fuel pump that may cause the engine to stall while driving.Ford's Lincoln MKX SUV will be recalled due to its poor rear auxiliary brake lamp cover, while three Volvo Cars models, including the FH Tractor heavy-duty truck, were found with software issues that could cause steering malfunction, the ministry said.Yonhap