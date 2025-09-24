Eastar Jet to prohibit use of portable batteries from Oct. 1
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 15:55 Updated: 24 Sep. 2025, 16:08
Passengers on Eastar Jet will be prohibited from using portable batteries to charge personal devices beginning Oct. 1, the airline said Wednesday.
The ban, which applies to all domestic and international flights, will be implemented on a trial basis through the end of the year. Passengers will still be allowed to bring portable batteries on board, as long as they are kept within reach, such as pants or jacket pockets or the seat back pocket.
The decision follows an incident earlier this month in which a portable battery caught on fire aboard an Eastar Jet flight bound for Incheon from Fukuoka. The fire was put out immediately, with no reports of any casualties or damage.
Eastar Jet said the move is a pre-emptive measure to ensure a safe flight and that it will repeatedly remind passengers via announcements to minimize confusion.
“Lithium-ion battery fire incidents continue to rise and some overseas airlines have already banned their use,” an Eastar Jet representative said. “Most battery-related fires occurred during use, such as while charging, so this measure is intended to ensure in-flight safety.”
