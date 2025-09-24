 HD HHI makes push to join Malaysia's naval modernization project
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 17:28
Representatives and officials from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and the Malaysian Navy pose for a photo during the ″Maritime Capabilities & Collaboration Forum″ held in Kuala Lumpur on Sept. 23. [HD HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES]

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) hosted the Maritime Capacity and Collaboration Forum in Kuala Lumpur, accelerating its push to participate in Malaysia’s naval modernization project.
 
The shipmaker hosted the forum on Tuesday to present its interest in joining Malaysia’s “15-to-5” fleet restructuring plan.
 

The “15-to-5” initiative aims to streamline the Malaysian Navy’s fleet from 15 types of vessels down to five modern classes. The project is estimated to be worth $1 billion, according to industry sources.
 
HD HHI showcased a portfolio that could be delivered under the program, including the Littoral Mission Ship Batch-III, Multi-role Support Ship and Multi-purpose Command Platform. The company also highlighted its design applications and operational track record.
 
The forum marked a strategic step toward expanding into the growing naval market in Southeast Asia, where demand for new vessels has been rising amid tensions in the South China Sea.
 
Since 2016, HD HHI has won contracts in the Philippines for a total of 10 vessels, including two frigates, two patrol vessels and six offshore patrol vessels. In 2022, the company opened a logistics support center at Subic Naval Base to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul services for Philippine Navy ships.
 
“We are ready to support Malaysia’s modernization journey by offering proven platforms, reliable performance, and long-term cooperation that combines global know-how with meaningful local partnership,” said Chun Jung-soo, executive vice president of HD HHI.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM HYO-SEONG [[email protected]]
