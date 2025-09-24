'I canceled my Tesla': Will Georgia mass detention sour Koreans on U.S. brands?
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 18:27
SARAH CHEA
Some Koreans are turning away from U.S. brands like Tesla amid escalating anti-U.S. sentiment fueled by the recent mass detention of over 300 Korean nationals in Georgia and simmering trade tensions.
The nascent “No USA” campaign mirrors similar waves of consumer resistance seen in countries such as Germany and Canada, where American goods were subject to boycotts in response to the Donald Trump administration's punitive trade actions.
Though less organized and smaller in scale than the "No Japan" movement, the move could gauge whether the diplomatic and commercial tensions between Korea and the United States will spill over into consumer sentiment or broader civic action.
A recent post on an online car community titled “I canceled my Tesla as well,” detailed somebody's decision to withdraw their Cybertruck order after learning of the mass detention. The post included a screen capture of the cancellation confirmation and a refund of 20 million won ($14,300).
“As soon as I learned of the incident in the United States, I canceled my Cybertruck order and decided to go with the Genesis GV90 instead,” the user wrote, identifying himself as someone who had waited four years for the vehicle.
The post came on the heels of a previous post by a different writer, who had also canceled an order for a white long-range Model Y placed in May, just days before the scheduled delivery, citing the Georgia detention. A copy of the purchase agreement was attached, showing a total contract value of around 67 million won, along with a breakdown of optional features.
“I was so outraged by the arrest of Korean nationals in Georgia that I canceled the order on the spot,” the post read. “It wasn’t just about the car — I was furious at how the United States had acted, and I felt the need to make a statement.”
“In the cancellation form, I wrote that I was calling off the order in protest of the Georgia incident. I’ve never really been a fan of Hyundai, but given the limited options, I’m going with a GV70.”
However, given that the Georgia detention took place on Sept. 4 and comprehensive sales data for the month have not yet been made available, it is premature to judge the magnitude of the movement.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested and detained 475 individuals, including 317 Korean nationals, at a battery factory jointly run by LG Energy Solution and Hyundai Motor on Sept. 4, citing immigration violations. Of them, 170 Koreans were traveling under the Electronic System for Travel Authorization system, while 146 were on B1 business or B2 tourist visas. One held a valid Employment Authorization Document but was also detained.
Local media have since reported numerous firsthand accounts of the raid and detention, with many describing the detention facility as overcrowded, unsanitary and harsh. Several workers also described how they were shackled with chains around their waists, legs and wrists during the arrest, and mistreated by immigration officers.
The Korean University Students Progressive Union on Monday publicly denounced the detention of Korean nationals by U.S. immigration authorities and issued a statement urging a nationwide boycott of American products during a press conference in front of the U.S. Embassy in central Seoul.
“Shackling factory workers and feeding them moldy food is nothing short of treating our people like colonial slaves,” it said, adding that Trump must issue a formal apology.
A recent poll found that six in 10 Koreans felt “disappointed with the U.S. government” over its handling of recent immigration enforcement. In a survey conducted by Realmete on 508 Korean adults, some 59.2 percent of respondents said they were “disappointed” by what they viewed as excessive actions by U.S. authorities, while 30.7 percent said the measures were “understandable given the circumstances,” and 10.2 percent responded that they were unsure or had no opinion.
In Europe, consumer backlash against U.S. goods has intensified since the onset of the tariff dispute earlier this year, with Tesla being a primary target following Elon Musk’s political stance.
Tesla’s sales in Germany, Europe’s largest auto market, declined 58 percent year-over-year in the first half, according to its earnings report, with just 8,890 vehicles sold. Its first-quarter sales fell by 55 percent in both Sweden and Denmark, and nearly 50 percent in the Netherlands.
In Denmark, a Facebook group called Boykot varer fra USA, meaning "Boycott Goods from the USA," has garnered over 93,500 members since its formation in February. Participants argue they have canceled subscriptions to Netflix and Disney+, and pledged to avoid American fast-food chains like McDonald’s.
On Reddit, the world’s largest online community, over 250,000 people joined a page titled BuyFromEU, where they share recommendations for European-made alternatives to American brands, such as suggesting Adidas as a substitute for Nike.
The Goldman Sachs Group estimates that in a worst-case scenario, reduced travel and boycotts toward the United States could hit “0.3 percent of GDP,” or some $90 billion.
