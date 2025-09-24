 KITA, UAE's biz chamber establish joint committee to promote economic cooperation
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 18:59
This photo provided by the Korea International Trade Association shows the launching ceremony of a joint committee on promoting economic cooperation between Korea and the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi on Sept. 22. [KOREA INTERNATIONAL TRADE ASSOCIATION]

The Korea International Trade Association (KITA) said Wednesday it has established a joint committee with the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) business chamber aimed at expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.
 
KITA and the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry held a launching ceremony for the committee in Abu Dhabi on Monday, agreeing to join hands to foster cooperation between their countries in key industries, such as AI, advanced manufacturing, mobility and renewable energy.
 

The ceremony was attended by major Korean companies operating in the Middle East, including trading firm Posco International, AI service provider Wrtn Technologies and Kakao Mobility, according to KITA.
 
"Korea, with its advanced technological capabilities and experience of economic growth, is an ideal partner to support the realization of the UAE's national vision," KITA Chairman Yoon Jin-sik said.
 
"In addition to the two countries' existing cooperation in energy and supply chains, they will be able to join hands in shaping blueprints for the future in areas such as AI, advanced manufacturing, mobility and renewable energy," he added.

Yonhap
tags korea international trade association uae

