Kia EV5: Is this the Tesla Model Y alternative we’ve been waiting for?

Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 08:30
SARAH CHEA
GAPYEONG, Gyeonggi — In the world of family-friendly electric SUVs, the Tesla Model Y still rules the road — and Korea’s no exception. But now, Kia has rolled out the EV5 on home turf, hoping to knock the king off its throne.
And that got me curious. Sure, the EV5 first hit China two years ago, but what happened in the meantime to nearly double its price in Korea? Kia says it’s a “completely different car,” but is it really? Do the modifications justify the jump?
The Korean-spec EV5 closely mirrors the models destined for North America and Europe — which makes this test drive over a roughly 90-kilometer (56-mile) round trip in Gyeonggi on Tuesday all the more relevant.
The Korean version comes with a nickel, cobalt and manganese (NCM) battery made by CATL, while the Chinese version uses BYD’s lithium, iron and phosphate pack. Korean customers tend to favor NCM cells — the kind typically used in premium EVs, offering higher energy density and a longer range.
But range-wise, the Korean EV5 has a certified range of 460 kilometers per single charge, certified by Korea’s Ministry of Environment. The Chinese EV5, tested under China’s more lenient CLTC standards, travels up to 720 kilometers. Even factoring in the tougher Korean standards — which can slash official ranges by as much as 200 kilometers — the real-world gap seems wider than you’d expect.
Kia explained that the price difference comes down to Korean customers’ “stricter standards for quality and performance,” according to Son Yong-jun, the head of the EV5 project at Kia. But if the range fails to impress, what exactly do “quality” and “performance” mean in Kia’s book? Throughout the drive, I couldn’t help but scrutinize every detail, one by one, up close.
At first glance, the EV5 feels noticeably larger and roomier — in a good way. I had seriously considered buying the EV3 for its smart design and price point, but its compact size gave me pause. The EV5, however, seems to answer that concern with enough space to make it a decent family car.
One of the cleverest features — and a first for Kia — was the Acceleration Suppression Assist System, which I tested while I was driving under 80 kilometers per hour, suddenly flooring the accelerator. The car gave a warning and then gently began to slow down. Even though I kept my foot on the pedal, the vehicle continued to decelerate with repeated alerts.
This system was specifically developed with Korean driving habits in mind, where mistaking the gas for the brake pedal is seemingly a common cause of accidents. In that sense, it's genuinely impressive. With this kind of tech, even drowsy drivers or nervous beginners would have a hard time causing a crash.
The newly added Disney-themed display was a fun one, featuring navigation screens and interface elements adorned with characters from “Mickey & Friends,” including Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Another reporter's car even showed Avengers characters. It’s definitely a nice touch for family cars with kids.
However, when using the navigation, my vehicle icon was a Mickey Mouse footprint, and after making either a U-turn or a sharp turn, the icon didn’t reset properly and showed the route in reverse. I figured it was just a temporary glitch, but the correction took quite a while, making the navigation more confusing than helpful.
The second row of seats folds completely flat, which can extend the footprint of the spacious trunk to offer a charming feature for camping lovers. At 5 feet, 4 inches tall, I laid down after folding the seats flat and was surprised to see that the length exceeded more than half the interior space. The trunk capacity starts at 513 liters (135 gallons) and can expand up to 1,718 liters with the rear seats folded down.
When sitting in the rear part of the trunk, my head touched the ceiling. But sitting in the second row area, there was enough headroom to sit comfortably, though anyone taller than me would definitely hit their head.
In terms of interior amenities, there's a small light on the ceiling at the back, so you don’t even need a separate lamp or flashlight. There’s also a small table attached to the back of the front seats, sturdy enough for second-row passengers to work on a laptop or read a book. While other brands offer similar features, they often feel smaller or less solid.
So, these are the main new or standout features — detailed and thoughtful. But are they enough to convince customers to accept the rather hefty price tag?
The sticker price starts at 48.55 million won ($35,000) in Korea. Applying government subsidies, the price is expected to drop to the low-40 million won range.
The new Model Y offers a range of 476 kilometers per charge and, with subsidies, can be purchased in the high-40 million won range. Can the EV5 carve out a space in a market already dominated by Tesla's loyal fan base? I leave that for you to decide.
