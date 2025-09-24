MBK Partners to put 200 billion won more into troubled retailer Homeplus

MBK Partners said Wednesday it will inject up to an additional 200 billion won ($143 million) into financially troubled discount store chain Homeplus in an effort to expedite the retailer's recovery."We will provide a maximum of 200 billion won to Homeplus by utilizing some of the profits made by our assets under management," MBK said in a statement.This marks the second time MBK decided to inject funds into the retailer, and could bring the total amount of their capital support to Homeplus to 500 billion won.In 2015, the private equity firm had acquired a 100 percent stake in Homeplus from British retailer Tesco PLC for 7.2 trillion won.The retailer, however, became financially strapped due to a slump in the discount store industry and eventually entered court-led rehabilitation proceedings in March.Yonhap