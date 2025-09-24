S-Oil shares songpyeon in annual Chuseok tradition
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 14:27
- YOON SO-YEON
S-Oil held its charity event "Sharing Songpyeon with S-Oil" with the Chuseok holiday drawing near.
Songpyeon are moon-shaped rice cakes traditionally eaten for the harvest festival holiday.
S-Oil CEO Anwar A. Al-Hejazi, along with 100 staff members from the company, prepared 500 Chuseok gift packages worth a combined 60 million won ($43,000) and delivered them to low-income households near the company's headquarters in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Wednesday.
Joining the team were Saudi Arabian students studying in Korea and children from S-Oil's day care center.
“I understand that Chuseok is a special holiday in Korea for sharing warm affection with neighbors,” CEO Anwar Al Hejazi said. “S-Oil also wishes to convey comfort and hope to underprivileged neighbors in the local community with heartfelt warmth. I hope everyone enjoys a happy Chuseok holiday.”
S-Oil has been sharing its Songpyeon gift package every Chuseok since 2007 as part of its efforts to help the underprivileged neighbors enjoy a warmhearted holiday.
