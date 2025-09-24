Samsung subsidiary Harman acquires audio business of Masimo

Harman International, an audio arm of Samsung Electronics, said Wednesday it has completed the acquisition of U.S.-based Masimo's audio business in a deal estimated at $350 million.Harman, the wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, said the acquisition, which was announced in May, will further expand its business portfolio across listening environments.The landmark acquisition came about eight years after Samsung purchased Harman in a 9 trillion won ($6.44 billion) deal.Sound United, which holds brands such as Bowers & Wilkins, Denon and Marantz under its wing, will operate as an independent strategic business unit in Harman's lifestyle division, the company added."Sound United's impressive roster of brands is rooted in a deep passion for sound, innovation and commitment to quality that aligns with Harman's own values," said Dave Rogers, who leads Harman's lifestyle division.In May, Samsung Electronics said the acquisition would help Harman further solidify its position as a global leader in the consumer audio market, which is expected to grow from $60.8 billion in 2025 to $70 billion in 2029.Yonhap