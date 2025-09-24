 Samsung slips to 3rd place in global HBM market share in Q2
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Samsung slips to 3rd place in global HBM market share in Q2

Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 17:32
A composite image of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix [YONHAP]

A composite image of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix [YONHAP]

 
Samsung Electronics slipped to the third spot in the global market for high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips in the second quarter, data showed Wednesday, with U.S.-based Micron Technology Inc. rising to second place.
 
According to the data compiled by industry tracker Counterpoint Research, Samsung Electronics took up 17 percent of the global HBM chip market in the April-June period, hovering below Micron's 21 percent.
 

Related Article

 
SK hynix stood as the leading player with a 62 percent market share.
 
HBM is a core component for AI applications, with demand rising rapidly as the memory chip significantly boosts data-processing speeds at data centers.
 
The combined shares of SK hynix and Samsung reached nearly 80 percent, indicating Korean players currently dominate the market.
 
Counterpoint Research said Korean players are set to further solidify their presence in the global market following the release of advanced sixth-generation HBM4 chips later this year.
 
"In the long term, SK hynix and Samsung are anticipated to continue leading the HBM market, but they also need to prepare for aggressive supply increases by Micron and China, which have geographical advantages," the researcher said.

Yonhap
tags Samsung Samsung Electronics HBM semiconductor chip SK hynix

More in Tech

Samsung slips to 3rd place in global HBM market share in Q2

Despite a sixfold surge in breached data, protection remains insufficient

Samsung subsidiary Harman acquires audio business of Masimo

Samsung sets market cap record as analysts forecast chip 'supercycle' will end 'winter'

KakaoTalk adds AI, social media services in biggest facelift in 15 years

Related Stories

SK hynix announces world's first 1c DRAM chips

Government inks MOU with major tech firms

How new U.S. sanctions on China threaten Korea's chipmakers

Government creates public-private collaborative body to boost technological cooperation

Chipmaking slowed by red tape in Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)