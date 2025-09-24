Samsung slips to 3rd place in global HBM market share in Q2

Samsung Electronics slipped to the third spot in the global market for high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips in the second quarter, data showed Wednesday, with U.S.-based Micron Technology Inc. rising to second place.According to the data compiled by industry tracker Counterpoint Research, Samsung Electronics took up 17 percent of the global HBM chip market in the April-June period, hovering below Micron's 21 percent.SK hynix stood as the leading player with a 62 percent market share.HBM is a core component for AI applications, with demand rising rapidly as the memory chip significantly boosts data-processing speeds at data centers.The combined shares of SK hynix and Samsung reached nearly 80 percent, indicating Korean players currently dominate the market.Counterpoint Research said Korean players are set to further solidify their presence in the global market following the release of advanced sixth-generation HBM4 chips later this year."In the long term, SK hynix and Samsung are anticipated to continue leading the HBM market, but they also need to prepare for aggressive supply increases by Micron and China, which have geographical advantages," the researcher said.Yonhap