At The Craic House, Guinness, meat pie and good times are on the menu
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 07:00
- WOO JI-WON
[AMBASSADOR’S TABLE - RESTAURANT REVIEW]
It’s not just a pub. It’s an Irish pub. But really, it’s a community.
At The Craic House, an Irish pub just minutes from Itaewon Station, people come not just for a pint of Guinness, but to enjoy hearty Irish food, socialize and sing — or simply read a book.
By 5 p.m. on a recent Thursday evening, the pub was already filling up. By 7 p.m., nearly every table was taken, an unusual sight in Korea, where most pubs don’t get busy until much later. Families came with children for dinner. Groups of friends gathered for board games and chats, while others joined the lively pub trivia night held weekly at the bar.
That, according to co-owner Kevin Conlan, was always the plan.
“Itaewon had changed a lot over the years, and the community needed what we believed would be a good Irish pub,” said Conlan. His wife Selena, who previously ran an Irish bar in Itaewon, brought her experience to help set up The Craic House and now runs the kitchen.
“It was to be a community center for Irish people. But since it’s such a small community, it extended to welcome everyone from all over the world, also Koreans who are interested in exploring other cultures,” Conland said.
Today, Irish patrons make up only about 10 percent of the customers.
Black pudding — a blood sausage with roots in rural Ireland and the United Kingdom, where no part of the pig was wasted — is made from pork blood, oatmeal and barley. Fried until crisp at the edges, it has a dense, savory filling. The rashers — bacon cured in salt and cut more thickly than typical bacon — are very tender and only lightly salted. The homemade sausage is softer and milder than a typical mass-produced hotdog-style sausage. The Irish soda bread is leavened with baking soda instead of yeast. It’s dense — somewhat like a scone — but drier, with a subtle bitterness on the finish.
It’s a generous plate, and the variety of flavors makes it a nice match with a Guinness.
The word “Craic” in the restaurant’s name carries multiple meanings and can be used in multiple ways. As a name, The Craic House simply means a place of fun. In Irish greetings like “How’s the craic?”, it’s closer to “How are you?” The word’s pronunciation also plays like a pun in English, rhyming with a word that will get you deported if you answer the aforementioned question with "Good!" That sense of fun is exactly what The Craic House hopes to capture.
At its core, though, The Craic House is more than just a place for Guinness and hearty Irish food. “Anything real about Ireland that’s happening in Korea comes through here at some level,” Kevin said. “That’s a big part of being authentic. Anybody can open an Irish pub across the road, but creating those connections takes more than just setting up a business.”
Located at Itaewon-ro 164-1 in Yongsan District, The Craic House is open from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to Friday, from 2 p.m. to late on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.
