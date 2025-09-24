Get ready to slay and play at 'KPop Demon Hunters' zone set to open at Everland
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 12:20
-
- WOO JI-WON
- [email protected]
YONGIN, Gyeonggi — Six little boys pressed their faces against a temporary fence at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, Gyeonggi, with their eyes wide and sparkling in anticipation.
“It’s 'KPop Demon Hunters'!” one of the boys shouted. The group sprinted over the moment they spotted the 2.5-meter (8.2-foot) high figure of Derpy the tiger peeking above the fence, along with massive posters showing HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys placed in the distance.
“This is going to be so much fun! I want to go in,” said Kim Joon-hwan, one of the boys who admitted he loved the animated film. He couldn’t pull his eyes away from the cracks in the fence.
Beyond the barrier is Everland’s new immersive themed zone, set to open Friday, in collaboration with Netflix’s most watched film “KPop Demon Hunters.” It marks the first amusement park space dedicated to the animated hit, bringing to life K-pop groups HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys, along with the beloved tiger Derpy.
Here, you can play simple arcade games and take photos with HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys in the backdrop of film scenes recreated from the movie. The themed zone was revealed to the press during a media tour on Tuesday.
Entering through a traditional Korean-style gate, a giant LED screen showcasing film highlights welcomed visitors while the hit song "Golden" filled the air. The entire area functions as a photo spot, with life-size photos of the idol groups staged across themed settings.
Running until the end of the year, the zone is divided into areas for HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys, as well as a shop styled like a subway train.
In the HUNTR/X zone, the film’s opening airplane scene, where the girl group members stuff themselves with foods like gimbap (seaweed rice roll) and ramyeon before a concert, is recreated. Visitors can also enjoy a shooting game based on the scene where Rumi, Mira and Zoey battle demons on a plane, or try a whack-a-mole style game to defeat demons. At the end of the space lies Rumi’s "Golden" performance photo zone, where fans can pose while sitting on a golden ring, just like Rumi herself during the Idol Awards scene.
In the Saja Boys zone, visitors can listen to the song “Soda Pop” while racing to put lyrics in the correct order or attempt the “Sacrifice Your Soul” challenge by rolling balls into targets within a set time limit. The “Your Idol” performance photo zone lets visitors pose in front of a Gwi-ma inspired background while wearing gat — Korean traditional hats. There is even a small stage set outside where fans can dance or film TikTok videos with the Saja Boys in the background.
Derpy also gets his own minigame. Visitors wear a glove shaped like Derpy’s paw and can try to scoop up fallen flowerpots, just as the tiger does in the film. A “KPop Demon Hunters" dance game is also available in which visitors dance to the beats of the idol groups' tracks on a dance arcade machine.
Stamp stations are located in each area of the zone, and fans can collect stamps on a specially designed mission card. Those who collect them all can receive “KPop Demon Hunters” merchandise featuring the film’s characters.
“This collaboration allows fans who loved the film to step directly into its world, and for some, the theme park experience even inspires them to watch the film afterward,” said Song Soo-hyeon, Netflix Korea’s PR manager. This marks the second collaboration between Everland and Netflix, following last year’s themed zones inspired by “All of Us Are Dead” (2022) and "Stranger Things" (2016).
No fan experience would be complete without merchandise, and the train-themed shop does not disappoint. Created after the train where HUNTR/X battles demons, the shop offers 38 exclusive items. Fans can purchase T-shirts featuring HUNTR/X or Derpy, small keyrings and headbands with a traditional vibe, as well as gat and gat pins. The shop also doubles as another photo zone.
Two buses are parked outside to serve as dress-up areas for visitors. Once used by actual K-pop idol groups, the buses let fans apply demon pattern face paint or dress in outfits like reaper robes, traditional gat hats and idol stage costumes to become HUNTR/X or the Saja Boys themselves.
Food is also a big part of the fun. The nearby Snack Buster restaurant has already undergone a full makeover, opening as the Saja Boys’ Snack Shop. The idols’ dazzling faces are displayed on the shop sign, and along with the sound of the film's hit soundtrack blasting inside and spilling out onto the street, the shop naturally draws in hungry Saja Boys fans. Inside, the walls are plastered with images of the demon boy band reminiscent of its "Your Idol" performance. Here, ramyeon, gimbap and other K-street foods from the film’s memorable eating scenes, as well as special menu sets themed around the idol groups, will be available.
Two food trucks styled after fan gift carts will also be stationed near the zone, selling items such as HUNTR/X Golden Glow Ade and Hot Mayo Hot Dogs. A yogurt truck will have Derpy-themed yogurt called Derpy World. HUNTR/X-themed cup ramen with Toowoomba cream sauce, created in collaboration with the film and produced by Nongshim, will also be available for purchase.
Meanwhile, Everland’s fall festival “The Everland of OZ” is running through Nov. 16, featuring attractions such as Emerald City and Blood City.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)