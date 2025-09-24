Rich flavor and history of Korean beef on display at Hanwoo Board tasting event
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 18:27 Updated: 24 Sep. 2025, 18:39
- WOO JI-WON
Many imagine Korean beef cattle as a single breed of light brown cow, but the source of hanwoo, or Korean beef, is far more diverse.
“Jeju Heukwoo has phenomenal marbling, with a nutty flavor, rich juices and deep beef aroma, and is only produced on Jeju Island,” said Chef Kim Woo-hyeon of the Italian Club in Songpa District, southern Seoul, and a hanwoo ambassador, as he sliced the meat during a hanwoo tasting event held at a restaurant in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Wednesday.
The Hanwoo Board hosted the event to showcase the distinct qualities of Korea’s native cattle and to allow reporters to compare their flavors and textures through tasting. Three breeds — Jeju Heukwoo, Hwangwoo and Chikso — were showcased during the event, with sirloin and outside skirt cuts prepared for tasting.
Today, five types remain: Hwangwoo, Chikso, Heukwoo, Jeju Heukwoo and Baekwoo.
Chef Kim explained the characteristics of the three featured breeds while offering tips on how to cut and grill the meat: "Rotate the pan so it grills evenly."
The Hwangwoo sirloin was tender but chewy, while its outside skirt was notably juicier.
Jeju Heukwoo, distinguished by its black coat and white muzzle, had an outside skirt that was soft but lighter in umami, with a sirloin that carried a deeper savoriness. The breed was nearly eradicated during the Japanese colonial era when large numbers were taken to Japan. Designated Natural Monument No. 546 in 2013, today, only about 350 remain, all on Jeju Island.
Chikso, marked by tigerlike stripes, offered the richest savoriness and juiciness. Prized for its aroma, Chef Kim said its flavor shines most when simmered into broth. Historically presented to kings, it also appears in murals from the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392). Now managed by the Rural Development Administration since 2007, roughly 2,300 are preserved as of last year.
“We hope today’s event expands awareness of the preservation and use of native hanwoo so that the industry can grow sustainably and thrive,” said Han Gi-woong, vice chairman of the board.
