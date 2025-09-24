League of Legends beat 'em up game to begin early access on Oct. 7
Riot Games will start early access for its upcoming fighting game 2XKO on Oct. 7, giving a chance for gamers to pit their favorite League of Legends (LoL) characters against one another in one-on-one combat.
The free-to-play fighting game has been based on the LoL universe, and each character's skill sets will also be designed similarly to their LoL in-game skills, according to Riot Games.
Early access users get to keep any content they unlock starting Oct. 7. The early access period will count as Season 0, followed by five seasons in 2026. Each season will add a new champion and reset the ranks. Ten champions will be available to play starting with Season 0.
Riot Games will also sponsor 22 community-run tournaments through the rest of 2025 in what the company dubbed the First Impact Program, "with a mix of online and in-person events spanning the Americas, Europe and Asia."
"Each First Impact-sponsored tournament will be owned by a community organizer, and Riot will add a pot bonus," Riot Games said in an announcement. The First Impact will kick off with Evo France from Oct. 10 to 12.
Korea's first tournament, the SOOP Super Tournament, will take place on Nov. 1 and 2.
