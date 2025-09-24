Sanwoolim Theater marks 40 years of Korean stage history (KOR)

Sanwoolim Theater, a small stage in Seoul that has shaped modern Korean drama, is marking its 40th anniversary this year. The theater’s founder and longtime director Lim Young-woong passed away last year, but his family continues to operate the venue. At present, the theater is staging “Waiting for Godot,” one of Lim’s signature productions, based on his original notes.In the history of Korean theater, small private venues hold a special meaning. During the decades when proper performance halls were scarce, state-run stages such as the National Theater were accessible only to a few. Most actors and directors waited endlessly for opportunities, often staging modest productions in Daehangno, the theater district in central Seoul.Private theaters emerged to fill that void. “Café Théâtre,” which allowed audiences to watch plays while drinking tea, opened in 1969, setting a precedent. Through the 1970s and 1980s, small experimental theaters sprang up across Seoul as regulations on performance gradually loosened.Names such as Experimental Theater, Samillo Warehouse Theater, 76 Theater, El Canto Art Theater, and Yeonwoo Stage became fixtures of the period. Built and run by artists themselves without subsidies, they provided both rehearsal space and creative freedom. These modest venues became pillars of Korean theater, producing the foundation of its modern repertoire.Sanwoolim Theater is one of the few survivors from that era. While many small stages folded under financial strain, Sanwoolim endured for decades, not as a rental hall but as a producing theater with its own repertoire. It delivered several enduring works to Korean drama history, but it also weathered many failures and recurring financial losses.Lim once wrote in a program note that he prepared each new production as if he were being chased by a tiger. Audiences remembered him as a director with piercing eyes, yet even he admitted the demands of the stage were fiercer than any beast.The theater stands today at 157 Wausan-ro in Mapo District, its name etched into the nearby bus stop. Weathered but unbowed, Sanwoolim remains a symbolic space that carries the weight of decades, a reminder of the resilience of Korean theater and the generations of artists who kept it alive.올해는 산울림소극장 개관 40주년이다. 대표였던 임영웅 선생은 지난해 타계했지만 가족들이 여전히 극장을 운영하고 있다. 최근에는 과거의 연출 노트를 토대로 선생의 대표 레퍼토리인 ‘고도를 기다리며’를 공연 중이다.한국 현대 연극사에서 민간 소극장은 특별한 의미를 갖는다. 변변한 공연장이 없던 시절, 국립극장처럼 그마나 있던 공공극장은 소수에게만 제공되었고 오지 않는 고도를 기다리듯 대부분의 연극인들은 공연의 기회를 기다리거나 대학가에서 아마추어처럼 연극을 올렸다.목마른 자가 우물을 판다고 했다. 민간 소극장은 연극인들이 갈증을 타개하기 위해 스스로 판 샘물이었다. ‘카페’에서 차를 마시며 공연을 감상할 수 있었던 ‘까페 떼아뜨르’가 1969년에 먼저 깃발을 들었고, 이후 민간 소극장이 1970~1980년대에 우후죽순 들어섰다. 공연법도 차츰 완화되었다.실험극장, 삼일로 창고극장, 76극장, 엘칸토예술극장, 연우무대…. 지금은 지원금이 있어서 제작이 용이해졌지만, 지원금도 없던 열악한 시절에 예술가들이 직접 마련했던 그 민간 소극장들은 한국 연극의 역사를 만든 산실이자 기둥이었다.산울림 소극장은 그 시절을 알려주는 상징적 공간이다. 운영난에 부딪혀 사라져버린 여타의 극장들과 달리 장구한 세월을 버텨냈고, 제작 극장으로 꾸준히 레퍼토리를 개발했다. 한국 연극사에 남을 성공작도 배출했지만, 더 많은 실패와 적자의 시간을 오롯이 견뎌냈다.언젠가 임영웅 선생은 호랑이한테 쫓기듯 다음 공연을 준비했다는 말을 프로그램에 쓴 적이 있다. 호랑이처럼 눈이 부리부리한 선생이 호랑이보다 무서운 극장에 쫓기는 모습이 눈에 선하다.세월의 무게를 간직한 그 극장은 서울 마포구 와우산로 157번지, 버스 정류장의 이름도 극장의 이름을 딴 산울림소극장이다.