U.S. visa restrictions present opportunity for Korea to secure talent (KOR)

The United States has raised fees for professional visas by as much as 100 times, creating unexpected ripples in global labor markets. The H-1B visa program, which issues 85,000 slots annually, has been dominated by Indian workers who account for more than 70 percent of recipients. For India, the new fees triggered alarm. Even if applied only to new applications, uncertainty looms over renewals, raising fears of a broader disruption for foreign professionals in the United States. This could spark a global competition to retain highly skilled workers, with Korea pressed to act given its shortage of advanced talent.The Economist warned that the “$100,000 H-1B policy” could backfire, with implications for Washington’s reshoring campaign. If skilled workers leave, it predicted, factories could follow them abroad in a new wave of offshoring, contrary to President Donald Trump’s intentions. India, China and Canada are already seen as likely beneficiaries. China, in particular, has long targeted overseas-trained professionals, starting with the “Thousand Talents Program” in the late 2000s, and has already produced results in artificial intelligence.For Korea, the unfolding visa turbulence could be an opening. Korean companies and universities face an acute shortage of advanced researchers. Professors at Seoul National University and other institutions hope that Korean scholars working in the United States will return to invigorate domestic research. The moment recalls the 1970s, when overseas Korean scientists were recruited to lay the groundwork for the country’s technological self-reliance.Yet Korea’s record in retaining scholars is poor. Song Ik-ho, an honorary professor of electrical engineering at KAIST who set a record as its youngest appointee, recently joined the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China in Chengdu. After 37 years of research, he cited the lack of stable conditions past the mandatory retirement age of 65 as the reason for leaving. In recent years, other leading scholars — including Lee Gi-myung, former vice president of the Korea Institute for Advanced Study, Lee Young-hee of Sungkyunkwan University, Hong Soon-hyung of KAIST, and Kim Soo-bong, formerly of Seoul National University — have made similar moves to China.A survey of 200 regular members of the Korean Academy of Science and Technology found that 61.5 percent had received offers from foreign institutions in the past five years, often with multimillion-won salaries. Of those offers, 82.9 percent came from China. The findings underscore Korea’s lack of a coherent strategy for managing top talent. Allowing senior scholars to drift abroad risks not only the loss of individuals but also the loss of critical technology. The government must establish policies that attract young overseas researchers while preventing the outflow of retired experts. In an era when advanced talent is synonymous with national power, Korea cannot afford to delay.미국이 전문직 비자 수수료를 최대 100배 인상하면서 글로벌 인재·산업 지형에 뜻밖의 파장을 일으키고 있다. 매년 8만5000개가 발급되는 H1-B 전문직 비자의 70% 이상을 차지해 온 인도에는 즉각 비상이 걸렸다. 신규 발급분에만 적용한다 하더라도 미국 내 외국계 전문직 종사자들의 비자 발급이나 갱신이 언제 불안해질지 모르기 때문이다. 이로 인해 미국을 떠나는 전문 인력을 붙잡으려는 글로벌 ‘인재 쟁탈전’이 본격화할 가능성이 커졌다. 이참에 인재 부족에 시달리는 한국도 적극적으로 나서야 한다.영국 경제주간지 이코노미스트는 “H1-B 10만 달러 비자 정책은 엉뚱한 결과를 초래할 것”이라며 미국의 리쇼어링(공장 본국 회귀) 정책에도 변화가 예상된다고 진단했다. 트럼프 대통령의 기대와는 반대로 전문 인력이 미국을 빠져나가면 공장까지 해외로 같이 나가는 오프쇼어링이 다시 가속할 수 있다는 것이다. 인도·중국·캐나다 등에 반사이익이 예상되고 있다. 이미 중국은 2008년부터 ‘천인 계획’을 통해 미국 유학파 인재를 대거 영입했고, 최근 인공지능(AI) 혁명에서 구체적 성과를 거둔 경험을 갖고 있다.인재 전쟁은 한국에도 기회가 될 수 있다. 한국은 기업과 대학에서 일하고 연구할 첨단 인력이 절대적으로 부족하다. 이번 비자 파동이 불거지자 서울대 등 국내 대학 교수들은 미국에서 활동 중인 제자들이 귀국해 국내 연구 현장에 활력을 불어넣기를 기대하고 있다. 이는 1970년대 ‘과학입국’ 시절, 재미 과학자를 영입해 기술 자립의 발판을 깔았던 경험을 떠올리게 한다.그러나 한국의 인재 확보 현실은 녹록지 않다. KAIST 최연소 임용 기록을 세운 송익호 전기·전자공학부 명예교수가 최근 중국 청두 전자과학기술대에 부임한 사실은 큰 충격을 안겼다. 28세부터 37년간 연구를 이어온 석학이지만 정년 이후 안정적인 연구 환경이 없어 결국 중국행을 택했다. 지난해에도 이기명 전 고등과학원 부원장, 이영희 성균관대 석좌교수, 홍순형 KAIST 명예교수, 김수봉 전 서울대 교수 등 다수의 석학이 비슷한 이유로 중국으로 향했다.한국과학기술한림원이 정회원 200명을 대상으로 조사한 결과, 응답자의 61.5%가 최근 5년 내 해외 연구기관으로부터 수억원의 연봉과 함께 영입 제안을 받았으며, 이 중 82.9%는 중국 측 제안이었다. 이는 한국의 핵심 인재 관리 전략의 부재를 드러낸다. 단순히 정년이 넘었다는 이유로 숙련된 전문가를 방치해 이들이 해외로 빠져나가면 인재뿐 아니라 국가 전략자산인 기술도 유출된다. 정부는 젊은 해외 인재 유치는 물론 퇴직 전문가의 해외 유출을 막는 국가 차원의 인재 확보 관리 대책을 세워야 한다. 첨단 인재가 곧 국력인 시대다.