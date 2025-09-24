 Boy group Cortis debuts at No. 15 on Billboard 200
Boy group Cortis debuts at No. 15 on Billboard 200

Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 09:01
K-pop boy band Cortis [BIGHIT MUSIC]

K-pop boy band Cortis [BIGHIT MUSIC]

 
Cortis, the new boy band from BigHit Music, debuted on the Billboard 200 albums chart at No. 15 with its first EP, "Color Outside the Lines," according to the latest chart released Tuesday.
 
It is the second-highest position ever for a debut album by a K-pop act and the highest for a group not formed with members of established acts, BigHit said.
 

Among K-pop boy bands that have debuted in the past four years, Cortis is the first to reach the top 20, it added.
 
The five-member group composed of Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon and Keonho is the first new boy band from BigHit, the label behind BTS and Tomorrow X Together (TXT), in six years, following TXT's debut in 2019.
 
The agency described Cortis as a "young creator crew" who make their own music, choreography and videos "with a completely new and original sensibility."
 
Released Sept. 8, the album features five tracks led by "What You Want," a song in which the members sing about pursuing their desires with confidence and without hesitation.

Yonhap
