P1Harmony to appear on U.S. TV show 'Good Morning America'

Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 13:07
Boy band P1Harmony [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band P1Harmony is set to appear on the ABC morning television program “Good Morning America” (1975-) on Wednesday, agency FNC Entertainment said the same day.
 
The band will perform the song “EX,” which is the title track for its upcoming first English-language album, slated for release on Friday.
 

P1Harmony will continue its “P1ustage H: Most Wanted” world tour at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday. The band is set to visit several cities in the United States including Chicago, Los Angeles and Oakland, California.
 
P1Harmony debuted in 2020 with the EP “Disharmony: Stand Out.” The sextet has released songs like “Siren” (2020), “Scared” (2021), “Do It Like This” (2022), “Jump” (2023), “Killin’ It” (2024) and “DUH!”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags p1harmony fnc entertainment

