Seventeen to take over LA with fan event for 'NEW_' world tour
Published: 24 Sep. 2025, 15:52
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Seventeen is holding a citywide fan event across Los Angeles from Oct. 11 to 19 to celebrate the boy band’s ongoing world tour “NEW_,” agency Pledis Entertainment said Wednesday.
Seventeen’s LA concert is scheduled to be held from Oct. 16 to 17 at the BMO Stadium.
The event, named “Seventeen the City LA” will feature pop-up stores and major landmark decorations.
Some programs are organized in collaboration with Airbnb, such as a session on trying out Korean cosmetics and a DJ party on Oct. 15. There are several other hands-on activities, like learning to DJ, painting ceramics, baking cakes and making T-shirts.
Some 150 digital billboards in 55 subway stations in LA will run advertisements for the band’s concert.
The Ferris wheel on the Santa Monica pier will light up into the shape of the logos of Seventeen and its fans, Carat, from Oct. 15 to 17.
On Oct. 14, Universal Studios Hollywood will host a sing-along party with the band's songs.
“The ‘Seventeen the City’ event has returned since first being held in the United States last year,” Pledis said in a statement. “We hope the events, which are set to energize LA, will offer fans a unique opportunity to connect not only with Seventeen but also with the local community.”
Seventeen debuted in 2015 with the EP “17 Carat.” The band of 13 members is best known for songs like “Adore U” (2015), “Don’t Wanna Cry” (2017), “Home” (2019), “Left & Right” (2020) and “F*ck My Life” (2023).
The band is set to perform in Hong Kong for two shows over the weekend, and then in Tacoma, Washington, on Oct. 11.
